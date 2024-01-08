Florida lottery numbers from Sunday drawings. Were there any winners?
There were no winners in the drawings held Sunday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.
Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.
Here are Sunday's results:
Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Jan. 7 drawing
Winning numbers: 11-12-23-34-39 Cashball: 4
Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners
Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 8
Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.
If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
What to know about Florida Lottery: Ultimate guide to the Florida Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions
Earn millions with scratch-off games: Florida Lottery scratch-off games offer prizes in the millions
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Jan. 7
Winning numbers for midday drawing: 6-13-27-28-30
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 8
Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Jan. 7
Winning numbers evening drawing: 5-15-20-23-27
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 8
If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.
Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Jan. 7 drawing
Morning: 6 winners
Matinee: 8 winners
Afternoon: 5winners
Evening: 15 winners
Late night: 3 winners
Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.
Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:
Friday Jan. 5 Florida Lottery numbers:
MegaMillions: 5-23-26-38-44 Megaball: 25 Megaplier: 3
Jackpot Triple Play: 1-4-19-32-35-42
Cash4Life: 7-10-28-36-57 Cashball: 1
Fantasy 5:
Midday drawing: 2-3-4-7-31
Evening drawing: 18-27-32-34-36
Saturday Jan. 6 Florida Lottery numbers:
Powerball: 4-31-34-38-61 Powerball: 13 PowerPlay: 2
Double Play: 9-14-26-27-32 Powerball: 22
Florida Lotto: 3-8-25-31-34-40
Double Play: 2-10-16-32-40-47
Cash4Life: 5-7-26-28-42 Cashball: 1
Fantasy 5:
Midday drawing: 25-28-29-31-32
Evening drawing: 1-8-10-24-30
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lotto results: Powerball, Mega Millions climbing. Fantasy 5