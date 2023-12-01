Florida Lottery numbers from Thursday drawings. Two win Fantasy 5 top prizes

There were two winners in the drawings held Thursday, Nov. 30, in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Thursday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, Nov. 30, drawing

Winning numbers: 7-14-21-58-60 Cashball: 1

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 1

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, Nov. 30,

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 2-7-21-29-33

Jackpot: $57,599.55

Winning tickets: One Publix, 5810 Seven Mile Drive, Wildwood

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 1

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, Nov. 30,

Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-12-19-22-35

Jackpot: $123,039.62

Winning tickets: One Publix, 3500 Davie Blvd., Fort Lauderdale - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 1

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Thursday, Nov. 30, drawing

Morning: 1 winner

Matinee: 14 winners

Afternoon: 14 winners

Evening: 15 winners

Late night: 14 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

