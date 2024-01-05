Florida Lottery numbers from Thursday, Jan. 4 drawings. One wins Fantasy 5
There was one winner in the drawings held Thursday, Jan. 4 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.
Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.
Here are Thursday's results:
Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, Jan. 4 drawing
Winning numbers: 6-10-19-27-51 Cashball: 2
Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners
Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 5
Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.
If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, Jan. 4
Winning numbers for midday drawing: 3-6-16-34-35
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 5
Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, Jan. 4
Winning numbers evening drawing: 15-19-25-27-28
Jackpot: $128,085.49
Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold
MLK Food Mart Inc, 1665 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Riviera Beach
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 5
If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.
Cash Pop winners from Thursday, Jan. 4 drawing
Morning: 9 winners
Matinee: 5 winners
Afternoon: 10 winners
Evening: 12 winners
Late night: 7 winners
Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.
