Florida Lottery numbers from Thursday, Jan. 25 drawing. Winning ticket sold in tiny town
There was one winner in the drawings held Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.
The winning ticket was sold in Molino, a small town in the western Panhandle north of Pensacola. In 2021, the population was 942, according to datausa.
The winning ticket is worth more than $122,000.
Games played Thursday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.
Here are Thursday's results:
Cash4Life winning numbers from Thursday, Jan. 25 drawing
Winning numbers: 9-28-55-58-59 Cashball: 4
Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners
Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 26
Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.
If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Thursday, Jan. 25
Winning numbers for midday drawing: 6-8-23-26-30
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 26
Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Thursday, Jan. 25
Winning numbers evening drawing: 1-17-23-26-36
Jackpot: $122,318.87
Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold
Molino First Stop, 6530 Highway 95 A North, Molino - QP (Free Ticket)
Next jackpot draw date: Jan. 26
If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.
Cash Pop winners from Thursday, Jan. 25 drawing
Morning: 11 winners
Matinee: 2 winners
Afternoon: 15 winners
Evening: 1 winner
Late night: 10 winners
Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.
