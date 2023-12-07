Florida Lottery numbers from Wednesday drawings. Powerball continues to climb

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·4 min read

After no winners Tuesday, there were eight winners in the drawings held Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Wednesday included: Powerball, Mega Millions, Florida Lotto, Jackpot Triple Play, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Wednesday's results:

Powerball results from Wednesday, Dec. 6 drawing

  • Winning numbers: 2-12-37-56-65 Powerball: 21 PowerPlay: 3

  • Estimated jackpot: $435 million

  • Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

  • Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 9 for estimated jackpot of $468 million

Second tier prize

  • Prize: $1 million

  • Winners: No winning tickets sold

  • Double Play winning numbers: 3-23-27-67-68 Powerball: 9

  • Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Florida Lotto winning numbers from Wednesday, Dec. 6 drawing

  • Winning numbers Florida Lotto: 2-23-30-44-45-48

  • Jackpot: Rollover

  • Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

  • Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 9 for estimated jackpot of $25.5 million

  • Winning numbers Double Play: 5-12-38-39-40-42

  • Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

With Florida Lotto, every ticket purchased includes a randomly generated "multiplier" number that automatically increases non-jackpot cash prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times. All Florida Lotto tickets cost $2 per play for the base game.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players the chance to win additional prizes up to $250,000 during an additional drawing held immediately following the Florida Lotto drawing, using the same numbers and multiplier on their ticket. Double Play costs $1 more per play.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Wednesday, Dec. 6 drawing

  • Winning numbers: 8-14-38-40-46 Cashball: 4

  • Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

  • Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

  • Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 7

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Wednesday, Dec. 6

  • Winning numbers for midday drawing: 10-13-14-18-22

  • Jackpot: $28,276.80

  • Winning tickets: Two

    • Publix, 12681 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

    • RK's Food Mart, 12015 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville

  • Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 7

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Wednesday, Dec. 6

  • Winning numbers evening drawing: 1-3-6-7-8

  • Jackpot: $21,239.18

  • Winning tickets: Six

    • Circle K, 2809 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach

    • Store 66, 6600 NW 22nd Ave., Miami

    • Publix, 4791 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach

    • Mobil Station, 6790 SW 57th Ave., South Miami

    • Publix, 6921 W Broward Blvd., Plantation

    • McKenzie Market, 3625 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee

  • Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 7

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Wednesday, Dec. 6 drawing

  • Morning: 8 winners

  • Matinee: 15 winners

  • Afternoon: 4 winners

  • Evening: 5 winners

  • Late night: 2 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery results: Powerball jackpot up to $468 million

