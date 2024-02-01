Florida Lottery numbers from Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawings. Two win Fantasy 5

There were two winners in the drawings held Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Wednesday included: Powerball, Florida Lotto, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Wednesday's results:

Powerball results from Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawing

Winning numbers: 15-18-19-41-43 Powerball: 14 PowerPlay: 2

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 3 for estimated jackpot of $206 million

Second tier prize

Prize: $1 million

Winners: No winning tickets sold

Double Play winning numbers: 13-15-18-21-58 Powerball: 25

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.

Florida Lotto winning numbers from Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawing

Winning numbers Florida Lotto: 1-7-25-45-46-50

Jackpot: Rollover

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 3 for estimated jackpot of $44 million

Winning numbers Double Play: 4-16-18-28-35-48

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

With Florida Lotto, every ticket purchased includes a randomly generated "multiplier" number that automatically increases non-jackpot cash prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times. All Florida Lotto tickets cost $2 per play for the base game.

Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players the chance to win additional prizes up to $250,000 during an additional drawing held immediately following the Florida Lotto drawing, using the same numbers and multiplier on their ticket. Double Play costs $1 more per play.

Cash4Life winning numbers from Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawing

Winning numbers: 5-13-51-52-59 Cashball: 4

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 1

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Wednesday, Jan. 31

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 2-9-12-28-30

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 1

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Wednesday, Jan. 31

Winning numbers evening drawing: 8-13-16-22-25

Jackpot: $63,330.21

Winning tickets: Two winning tickets sold Murphy USA, 9558 SW Highway 200, Ocala - QP Presidente Supermarket, 4275 W Flagler St., Coral Gables - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 1

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Wednesday, Jan. 31 drawing

Morning: 9 winners

Matinee: 1 winner

Afternoon: 6 winners

Evening: 8 winners

Late night: 5 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

