Florida Lottery numbers from weekend drawings. 1 wins Sunday Fantasy 5

There was one winner in the drawings held Sunday, Feb. 25, in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Feb. 25 drawing

Winning numbers: 13-32-34-44-50 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 26

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Feb. 25

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 1-14-17-19-30

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 26

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Feb. 25

Winning numbers evening drawing: 8-13-15-23-32

Jackpot: $109,748.99

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold McKenzie Market, 3220 N Monroe St. Tallahassee

Next jackpot draw date: Feb. 26

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Feb. 25 drawing

Morning: 6 winners

Matinee: 11 winners

Afternoon: 5 winners

Evening: 8 winners

Late night: 6 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday Feb. 23 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 4-6-40-41-60 Megaball: 11 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot Triple Play: 1-13-17-36-39-40

Cash4Life: 9-36-41-46-47 Cashball: 2

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 8-14-16-25-26 Evening drawing: 3-6-22-26-28 (Two winners)



Saturday Feb. 24 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 3-8-40-53-58 Powerball: 3 PowerPlay: 3 Double Play: 5-6-16-34-35 Powerball: 17

Florida Lotto: 8-9-29-36-49-51 (One winner) Double Play: 15-18-21-28-30-42

Cash4Life: 6-8-36-50-51 Cashball: 4

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 1-3-6-25-36 (One winner) Evening drawing: 9-17-23-31-34 (Two winners)



