Florida Lottery results from Monday drawing. One wins Fantasy 5; Powerball grows again
There was one winner in the drawings held Monday in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.
Games played Monday included: Powerball, Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.
Here are Monday's results:
Powerball results from Monday, Nov. 27 drawing
Winning numbers: 2-21-38-61-66 Powerball: 12 PowerPlay: 2
Estimated jackpot: $352 million
Winning tickets: No winning ticket sold
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 29 for estimated jackpot of $374 million
Second tier prize
Prize: $1 million
Winners: No winning ticket sold
Double Play winning numbers: 9-29-51-53-61 Powerball: 20
Winning tickets: No winning ticket sold
Powerball is a multi-state, multimillion-dollar-jackpot game offered in 48 Lottery jurisdictions, including Florida. The game's starting jackpot is $20 million. Powerball has nine prize levels with lower-tier prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million and up to $2 million with Power Play and $10 million with Double Play.
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball with Power Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Double Play tickets cost $3 per play. Powerball with Power Play and Double Play tickets cost $4 per play.
Cash4Life winning numbers from Monday, Nov. 27 drawing
Winning numbers: 10-24-35-50-59 Cashball: 3
Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners
Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 28
Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.
If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Monday, Nov. 27
Winning numbers for midday drawing: 9-14-16-23-29
Jackpot: Rolldown
Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 28
Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.
Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Monday, Nov. 27
Winning numbers evening drawing: 15-20-22-25-34
Jackpot: $117,407.54
Winning tickets: One
Publix Liquor Store, 210 Ronald Reagan Parkway, Davenport - QP (Free Ticket)
Next jackpot draw date: Nov. 28
If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.
Cash Pop winners from Monday, Nov. 27 drawing
Morning: 8 winners
Matinee: 8 winners
Afternoon: 12 winners
Evening: 2 winners
Late night: 8 winners
Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.
