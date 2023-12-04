Florida Lottery results from Sunday drawings. Did you win?

There were two winners in the drawings held Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Florida Lottery, excluding Cash Pop.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Dec. 3, drawing

Winning numbers: 4-7-13-35-45 Cashball: 1

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 4

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Dec. 3,

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 2-6-15-18-22

Jackpot: $57,476.17

Winning tickets: One Sabor Tropical Supermarket, 6190 SW Eighth St.., Miami - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 4

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Dec. 3,

Winning numbers evening drawing: 1-11-26-33-36

Jackpot:$111,112.99

Winning tickets: One Publix, 1337 S Military Trail, Deerfield Beach - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 4

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Dec. 3, drawing

Morning: 4 winners

Matinee: 3 winners

Afternoon:7 winners

Evening: 12 winners

Late night: 4 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday Dec. 1Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 12-47-49-52-65 Megaball: 12 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot Triple Play: 1-7-9-11-34-36

Cash4Life: 14-31-36-56-60 Cashball: 3

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 5-8-14-22-33 Evening drawing: 1-3-5-15-16



Saturday Dec. 2 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 28-35-41-47-60 Powerball: 3 PowerPlay: 2

Double Play: 6-32-37-42-67 Powerball: 25

Florida Lotto: 1-20-41-42-45-49

Double Play: 23-25-28-45-46-53

Cash4Life: 12-13-31-36-42 Cashball: 4

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 5-6-15-16-29 Evening drawing: 5-15-16-21-35



