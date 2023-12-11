Florida Lottery results from Sunday drawings. Did you win?

It was a weekend of Fantasy 5 wins in the Florida Lottery, with three winning tickets for the evening draw Sunday night splitting a $35,698.77 jackpot.

The winning tickets were sold at a Palm Food Store in Hialeah, a Publix in Coral Springs, and a Stop n Go in Hollywood.

On Saturday, there were Fantasy 5 winners in both the midday and evening draws. Tickets sold at a Circle K in Hudson and one in a Fort Myers Publix split $30,555.15 in the afternoon and tickets sold at an Ocala Publix and a Pubix Liquor Store in Clearwater split $69,125.50 in the evening.

Friday night, a quick pick sold at a Circle K in Key West won $60,077.69 in the Fantasy 5 evening draw.

Two winning Mega Millions tickets from Friday night's drawing split the $395 million jackpot but they were sold in California. Sorry. No one won the Powerball Saturday night, which is now an estimated $477 million jackpot for tonight's drawing.

Games played Sunday included: Cash4Life, Cash Pop and Fantasy 5.

Here are Sunday's results:

Cash4Life winning numbers from Sunday, Dec. 10, drawing

Winning numbers: 2-4-18-32-40 Cashball: 3

Jackpot, $1,000 a day for life: No winners

Jackpot, $1,000 a week for life: No winners

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 11

Cash4Life is a regional multi-state game that offers two lifetime prizes and great odds. For $2, players try to match five white balls (1-60) and the Cash Ball (1-4) to win the top prize $1,000 a day for life.

If you match only the five white balls you win the second prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing Sunday, Dec. 10,

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 4-5-11-18-28

Jackpot: Rolldown

Winning tickets: No winning tickets sold

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 11

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels. Tickets cost $1 per play.

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing Sunday, Dec. 10,

Winning numbers evening drawing: 4-15-18-20-32

Jackpot: $35,698.77

Winning tickets: Three Palm Food Store, 17851 NW 78th Avenue, Hialeah Publix #678, 5950 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs Stop N Go #5, 6100 Washington Street, Hollywood - QP

Next jackpot draw date: Dec. 11

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

Cash Pop winners from Sunday, Dec. 10, drawing

Morning: 2 winners

Matinee: 15 winners

Afternoon: 2 winners

Evening: 5 winners

Late night: 15 winners

Cash Pop gives players a chance to win prizes up to $1,250 by matching just one number. Select a number from 1 to 15 or select up to 15 numbers. Then select the amount you want to play per number: $1, $2, or $5. The dollar amount played determines the cash prize you could win. Lastly, select how many consecutive draws you want to play; you can select up to 10 consecutive draws.

Miss the weekend numbers? Here they are:

Friday, Dec. 8 Florida Lottery numbers:

MegaMillions: 21-26-53-66-70 Megaball: 13 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot Triple Play: 19-23-25-30-36-42

Cash4Life: 22-37-40-52-59 Cashball: 3

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 5-17-21-24-25 Evening drawing: 1-5-15-30-34



Saturday, Dec. 9 Florida Lottery numbers:

Powerball: 5-25-26-40-60 Powerball: 1 PowerPlay: 2

Double Play: 8-14-23-29-37 Powerball: 18

Florida Lotto: 2-27-30-32-45-48

Double Play: 2-10-14-30-48-49

Cash4Life: 21-30-34-42-52 Cashball: 1

Fantasy 5: Midday drawing: 5-9-24-27-32 Evening drawing: 3-11-16-18-35



