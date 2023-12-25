Florida Lottery can reveal name of $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot winner on Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The identity of the lucky winner who claimed the record-breaking $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Florida can be revealed on Christmas Day, according to state law.

The jackpot-winning ticket, sold at Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach on Aug. 8, surpassed the previous record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

While the prize was claimed in September this year, the Florida Lottery said the winner was “EXEMPT PURSUANT TO F.S. 24.1051” – meaning their name was to remain confidential under state law, but there’s a catch.

“After 90 days, the winner’s name is no longer confidential or exempt,” the law states.

And now the time has come.

Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, marks the threshold where the Florida Lottery may now legally release the jackpot winner’s name.

According to lottery documents, the winner claimed the cash option of $783,300,000. The retailer received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. The winning numbers for the record-breaking drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and the Mega Ball 14. The Megapiler was 2X.

When the drawing first occurred, the winner was Florida’s fourth Mega Millions jackpot winner, however, a fifth jackpot-winning ticket worth $36 million was sold exactly one week later.

Since May 25, 2022, Florida law states the names of winners claiming a prize worth $250,000 or more would be temporarily exempt from public disclosure.

