Florida Lottery ticket from West Park worth $30,000 will expire in December

Some lucky person bought a winning Florida Lottery ticket almost six months ago from a Florida convenience store, and the clock's ticking on when it can be claimed.

Was it you? Did you play the lottery recently and forget to check your ticket? There's a small chance you could be leaving money on the table.

According to the Florida Lottery, one ticket will expire next month, and a part of the money goes back into the pot if it remains unclaimed.

A Fantasy 5 winning ticket for the Sunday, June 4, 2023, drawing was purchased at Bravo Supermarket, 4000 Southwest 40th Ave., West Park, in Broward County.

The winning Quick Pick ticket is worth $30,212.36. The winning numbers for this ticket were 1-7-23-30-32. Last day to claim it is midnight Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Call 850-487-7787 or visit flalottery.com.

Below are some things to know about the Florida Lottery.

How many lottery retailers are in Florida?

There are more than 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers here, the site states.

When do Florida lottery tickets expire?

Prizes for the Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it. Florida Lottery says its scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to the unclaimed prize money?

According to the Florida Lottery, state law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20% is returned to the prize pool for future drawings.

