Florida Lottery website launches new look. Here's how to find what you're looking for

The Florida Lottery has launched a new look for its website with a "lot of changes and updates."

Officials explained some of the changes in a video posted on YouTube.

Here are some explanations of how to find what you're looking for.

What's on the Florida Lottery's new homepage?

At the top of the Florida Lottery's homepage will be where you'll find the most recent big news.

Below that will be winning numbers from the latest drawings, followed by large buttons explaining how to claim a prize, where to play and promotions.

Next on the homepage are new and featured games and a button to take you to see all the lottery's scratch-off games.

Learn more about bonus chances to win and bigger prizes for matching one number (Cash Pop).

How do you find winning numbers from the most recent Florida Lottery drawings?

Find winning numbers from the latest Florida Lottery drawings with the Winning Numbers button in the upper right of the homepage.

There are several ways to find numbers for the most recent drawings.

In the upper right corner, you can click on the Winning Numbers button.

Once there, you have the option via pulldowns to see a specific game, or even search by date.

Scroll down a little farther and you'll see the most recent numbers for each game. That same presentation of winning numbers from the latest drawings is on the homepage.

Click on the View All Results button and you're back to the same screen that you saw if you hit the Winning Numbers button.

Click on a game's logo and you can enter your numbers to see if you won.

You can also see past results and prizes won, game basics, how to play and how to win — which are the odds of winning a specific game.

Another option is to click on the Games tab and Winning Numbers on the top of the homepage.

Is there information available on Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets?

Clicking on the logo of a scratch-off games reveals the top prize, how many top prizes remain and the overall odds of winning.

A the top of the page, there are several tabs. Under Games, select Scratch-offs.

You can click on the game you're interested in or you can focus on Featured Games, New Games or Ending Games under the Show tab. You can also find the game you're interested in by typing the name in the search bar on the top of the page.

The page also offers an option to sort the games by ticket price.

Click on a game and see what the top prize is, how many top prizes remain and your overall odds of winning.

Scroll down the page farther and you'll see two new buttons: Top Prizes Remaining and Games Ending.

How do you see where winning tickets were sold and who won?

Click on the logo of the game you're interested in: Powerball, Mega Millions, Florida Lotto, Cash4Life, Jackpot Triple Play, CashPop, Fantasy 5, Pick 5, Pick 4, Pick 3 or Pick 2.

Under Past Results, select the button Jackpot Winners and Retailer Information.

How can you see all winning numbers for a game at a glance?

An easy way to see the winning numbers for a particular game, listed by date is to go to Past Results, then select Winning Number History.

Looking for general news or releases about recent winners?

You'll find information on winners and general information the Florida Lottery is announcing at FloridaLottery.com/news.

Recent announcements include the $36 million Mega Millions ticket that expired without being claimed and a Seminole County man who won $1 million playing a scratch-off game.

What other information is on the Florida Lottery website?

Toward the bottom of the homepage are three additional buttons on how to Play Responsibly, Bright Futures scholarship information and Recent Winners.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery new website. We explain how to use, winning numbers