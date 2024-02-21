Florida Lottery's Jackpot Triple Play game sees third winner in 3 drawings

For the third drawing in a row, there has been a winner in the same game in the Florida Lottery.

Jackpot Triple Play drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays. There were two winners in both drawings last week, with both winning tickets sold at a Publix, one at a super market and the second at the chain's liquor store.

In Tuesday's, Feb. 20 drawing, there was yet another winner. This winning ticket was also sold at a super market, but not at Publix.

Where was Feb. 20 winning Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold?

The winning ticket in Tuesday's drawing was sold at Price Choice Supermarket in Pembroke Pines.

It was a quick pick ticket.

Publix sells 2 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets in same week

Two winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets were sold on Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.

The Feb. 16 was sold at a Publix Liquor Store, 200 37th Ave. N, Suite 102, St. Petersburg.

The Feb. 13 winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Deland, 2431 S Woodland Blvd.

How much were all the recent Jackpot Triple Play tickets worth?

The Feb. 13 ticket was worth $1.75 million. It has not yet been claimed.

Just like Powerball and Mega Millions, once a jackpot is won, it drops and continues to grow with each subsequent drawing until another winning ticket is drawn. In Jackpot Triple Play, the minimum jackpot is $250,000.

So both the Feb. 16 and Feb. 20 jackpots were worth $250,000. The Feb. 16 ticket also has not yet been claimed.

Winning numbers for the 3 winning Jackpot Triple Play tickets

Winning numbers for the million-dollar jackpot Feb. 13: 8-23-28-29-44-45

Winning numbers for the million-dollar jackpot Feb. 16: 3-20-24-37-39-44

Winning numbers for the million-dollar jackpot Feb. 20: 8-11-15-32-34-45

Did you win? How do you claim the jackpot?

Prizes greater than $1 million must be claimed at the Florida Lottery headquarters. You have two payment options:

Annual payments

Cash option of a one-time, lump sum payment

How long do you have to claim your prize?

The prize must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

You have 60 days after the drawing to select the cash option. After that time, the prize will be paid in annual payments.

How do you play Jackpot Triple Play?

Base ticket price: $1

Starting jackpot: $250,000

Overall odds: 1:15.24

Select six numbers from 1 through 46; or mark the quick pick box to let the terminal pick some or all of your numbers at random.

Every Jackpot Triple Play playslip allows you to play one panel manually while two other panels are filled out through Quick Pick.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jackpot Triple Play winning ticket sold Pembroke Pines