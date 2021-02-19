Florida Will Lower Flags to Honor Rush Limbaugh, DeSantis Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that he will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died this week at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer last year.

“I know they’re still figuring out arrangements. But what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the Republican governor said.

DeSantis made the announcement during an event in Palm Beach County, where Limbaugh lived. The governor began the event, in which he announced his support for election reforms, by honoring Limbaugh.

“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis said. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”

The governor’s announcement comes after Florida state Representative Anthony Sabatini requested earlier this week that flags be lowered in honor of the radio legend, whom he called “a great Floridian.”

“Mr. Limbaugh was a champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot,” Sabatini, a Republican, wrote in a letter to the governor.

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized the move in a tweet on Friday in which she questioned the governor’s “priorities.”

@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities,” said Fried, the only statewide elected Democratic official in Florida.

After launching The Rush Limbaugh Show in 1988, Limbaugh grew to become one of the most influential media figures in America, eventually hosting the most listened-to radio show in the U.S., airing on more than 600 stations.

He received a stage-four lung cancer diagnosis in January 2020. Then-President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom days later at the State of the Union address.

“This is not good news,” Trump said then of Limbaugh’s diagnosis. “But what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Cruz: didn't want backlash to be a 'distraction'

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions. (Feb. 18)

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis threatens to pull vaccines after being accused of prioritising white residents

    ‘If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, then we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it,’ Mr DeSantis says following the backlash

  • Florida's Ron DeSantis defends vaccine distribution to a wealthy, Republican county while Democrats attack him for playing 'favorites'

    The Florida governor has been accused of setting up a vaccine distribution center in Manatee County that primarily serves the wealthy and Republicans.

  • DeSantis says Florida will honor radio personality Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags

    In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In January, he did the same for the police victims of the Capitol riot.

  • In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

    In a reversal of policy under then-President Donald Trump, Biden administration attorneys are arguing that the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. A federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit from Alabama and Republican U.S. Rep. Morris “Mo” Brooks seeking the exclusion of people in the country illegally from the apportionment numbers, attorneys for President Joe Biden's administration said in court papers Wednesday. At the very least, the judge should put the court case on hold until the Census Bureau releases apportionment figures by the end of April that will show whether Alabama keeps seven congressional seats or drops to six, they said.

  • Republican leaders in Texas face growing backlash as power crisis deepens

    Residents struggle with lack of power, food and water while White House says storms prove ‘climate change is real’ Greg Abbott, Texas’s Republican governor. Abbott and other Republicans were accused of ‘wanting to point fingers at everything except the problem’. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock As Texas struggled on Thursday with a disastrous lack of power, food and water following the deadly storm that brought Arctic temperatures to the southern US, the state’s Republican leadership stood battered by a growing outcry over mismanagement of the power grid and a painfully slow emergency response. Residents huddled at elementary schools in makeshift “warming centers”, moved in with any relatives and friends who have heat – despite the coronavirus risks – or simply held out inside their homes in deteriorating conditions. Some do not have enough water to drink, let alone wash. Others are dealing with flooding from burst pipes, unreliable gas and electricity service and “boil water” notices spreading to additional major cities. And with at least two dozen confirmed deaths in the state since the weekend storm, the National Weather Service announced on Wednesday that a new storm front would likely bring another round of frigid temperatures to Texas and “significant ice accumulations”. The immediate risks for the most vulnerable residents remained exposure, malnourishment and the threat of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning as residents sat inside cars, brought grills indoors, and used fireplaces for the first time in years in an attempt to stay warm. But the state’s Republican governor, nationally elected officials and Republican-led state legislature were dealing separately with a growing backlash at the inability to restore power for days as residents stood in long lines for paltry supplies of groceries and queued for miles for gasoline. A focus of particular wrath on Thursday was Senator Ted Cruz, who was spotted leaving frigid Houston Wednesday on a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico, the popular beach destination south of the border. Cruz “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve”, the former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who made a strong run against Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018 and then ran for president in the 2020 election, said on MSNBC. O’Rourke blamed decades of Republican leadership in the state for failing to embrace alternative energy and maintain durable energy infrastructure. “There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years,” O’Rourke said. Cruz finally confirmed he had taken the trip and on Thursday afternoon was returning to Houston. In an effort to stay ahead of constituents’ wrath about the power crisis and lack of preparedness or information, the governor, Greg Abbott, announced a full-scale investigation into the state’s standalone energy utility – whose leadership Abbott himself appointed. He also tried to shift the blame for the power grid failure to a supposed failure of windmills, which account for about 7% of power generation in Texas. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said on Fox News. That was a gross mischaracterization of the power crisis, which Abbott elsewhere admitted was brought on mainly by frozen natural gas pipelines that had knocked power plants offline. “Every source of power Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said at a news conference on Wednesday. On Thursday at a White House briefing, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that weather effects on solar and wind energy in Texas were “the least significant factors” in the disaster. And homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said the dire storms “demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it’s happening now and we’re not adequately prepared for it”. Both the state plants and the pipelines are run by the state utility, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which was set up independent of other states’ grids so that Texas, whose economy is built on the fossil fuels industry, would not be as subject to federal energy regulations. Even with the grid in tatters, the arrangement was worth it, declared former Texas governor Rick Perry, a Republican who served as energy secretary under Donald Trump. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry wrote in a blogpost. People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill containers with water in Houston. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP Residents might disagree. More than 130 of the state’s 254 counties were experiencing water outages or potential contamination, and more than 250,000 residents had not had water service for three days, according to state data. Store shelves were cleared of food, lines formed at public spigots in parks, firewood was hard to come by and out-of-state plumbers were invited to come work on an epidemic of burst pipes. Hospitals reported oxygen shortages and nursing homes and dialysis centers struggled to stay online. The Texas national guard was deployed across the state to check on residents and move them to shelters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency had sent blankets, provisions, generators and fuel “to ensure the continued availability of backup power,” the White House said. Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas last Sunday. “We have state leadership – Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor [Dan] Patrick – that want to point fingers at everything except the problem,” the San Antonio Democratic politician Julián Castro told MSNBC. Ercot’s chief executive, Bill Magness, asked residents for patience. “I am sure when we review this, we’re going to find things we wish we’d done better,” he said in a televised address. In Houston the emergency recalled the devastation from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the flooding that ensued. But then as now, no elected Republican could be heard to warn that the state must take action to address the climate change emergency. Instead they sent the opposite message. “Bottom line: thank God for baseload energy made up of fossil fuels,” Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican with a growing national profile, tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Australian woman to lodge police complaint over alleged rape in parliament

    A woman who says she was raped by a colleague in Australia's parliament two years ago said in a statement given to Australian media on Friday that she would lodge a formal complaint with police to open an investigation into the incident. "Firstly, I want a comprehensive police investigation into what happened to me … and for my perpetrator to face the full force of the law," Brittany Higgins said in the statement, reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Reuters has been unable to contact her. Police in the capital Canberra confirmed they had spoken to a woman in April 2019 over the alleged incident though she chose not to make a formal complaint at that time. Ms Higgins, who worked as a media advisor to then Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds, says she had not been encouraged to make a police complaint. Ms Reynolds, who is now defence minister, denies Ms Higgins was pressured against making an official complaint. “The prime minister has repeatedly told the parliament that I should be given ‘agency’ going forward,” Ms Higgins said in her statement. “I don’t believe that agency was provided to me over the past two years but I seize it now.”

  • Psaki says Texas officials should be focused on crisis as Cruz to return from Cancun

    Asked for a response to Republican Ted Cruz of Texas travelling to Cancun, Mexico as his state endures widespread power outages amid devastating winter storms and infrastructure failures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “we expect that would be the focus” of the state’s elected officials. “I don’t have any updates on the exact location of Senator Ted Cruz,  nor does anyone at the White House,” she said on Thursday. “Our focus is on working directly with leadership in Texas and surrounding states on addressing the winter storm and the crisis at hand,” she said.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • When experts say COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective it doesn't mean you'd have a 5% chance of getting sick

    Vaccine efficacy is a metric that measures how well cases of an infectious disease, like the coronavirus, are stamped out when people get their shots.

  • Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper

    Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound bombs at two protests in Madrid and Barcelona on Wednesday, each attended by thousands, the day after a rapper was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. Protests in the capital's central Plaza de Sol square were initially peaceful, with people clapping their hands in unison and chanting "No more police violence" and "Freedom for Pablo Hasel", the rapper detained in the Catalan city of Lleida on Tuesday. But police charged into the crowd wielding batons after a few protesters began throwing glass bottles and stones they had loosened from the pavement.

  • S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot

    South Korea said on Monday it will not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX. South Korea had said it would complete vaccinations on 1.3 million people by the first quarter of this year with AstraZeneca shots, but it slashed the target sharply to 750,000. The decision is largely due to adjustments in the supply timetable of the 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

    Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

  • A venture capitalist turns Airstreams into quirky works of art in her spare time - take a look at her unique renovations

    When Renata George isn't working with companies, she's hunting for vintage Airstreams and giving them a quirky (and expensive) paint job.

  • Power cuts off heat at Fort Worth juvenile detention center, where 105 children are held

    “There are a dozen or so kids who don’t have blankets.”

  • Radnor Furniture Designer Susan Clark Settles into a Manhattan Aerie

    Clark has brought her collaborative vision to a 4,000 sqft Upper East Side apartment filled with like-minded crafty companions for what she calls an “experiential showroom”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 11 of the most surprising things Priyanka Chopra revealed in her new book

    The actor's memoir titled "Unfinished" is filled with funny anecdotes, heartbreaking stories, and new details about her life and rise to stardom.

  • Countries to get confirmation soon on COVAX vaccines, but should expect small initial shipments: PAHO

    Countries participating in the COVAX coronavirus vaccine distribution mechanism will soon receive confirmation of their first shipments but should expect them to be small due to limited global supplies, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. Nations waiting on doses from the COVAX program, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance to support poorer countries, can expect a timeline and information on dose amounts in "the next days and weeks," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a virtual briefing. About 160 million doses would be distributed in the region in the first six months with doses ramping up monthly, Etienne said, adding that a global squeeze on supplies meant initial shipments would be limited.