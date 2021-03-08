Florida is lowering age limit for COVID vaccines on March 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kirby Wilson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Any Floridian 60 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccination starting March 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis said Florida could afford to offer the vaccine more broadly because of what he called “softening” demand among seniors.

“The pharmacies have their windows to sign up. They’re not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago,” DeSantis said. “We think that’s a good sign because we think that we’ve reached a critical mass of the senior population.”

Miami’s public hospital opens COVID vaccine appointments to at-risk people 16 and older

According to a 2019 estimate by the state’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, about 1.4 million people between the ages of 60 and 64 live in Florida.

DeSantis’ announcement expands vaccine eligibility to fewer Floridians than that, however. Teachers, sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters aged 50 or older were eligible for the vaccine before DeSantis’ latest announcement. So were staff at long-term care facilities and front-line healthcare workers of any age.

About 2.6 million Floridians older than 65 had gotten at least one coronavirus shot as of Sunday, state data published Monday showed. That’s about 58% of all seniors in the state.

Every vaccination site has a different ‘leftover dose’ policy. Here’s what we know

Jeff Johnson, the state director for AARP Florida, said his organization was still hearing reports of seniors struggling to get vaccine appointments. Some parts of the state are seeing less of a logjam than others, he noted. In North Florida, Johnson said he’s heard it’s easier to find an appointment time than it is in Southwest Florida or Tampa Bay.

Vaccine hesitancy may also be affecting demand for the coronavirus vaccine in Florida. It’s unclear precisely how, but public opinion polls show that Republicans are significantly more likely than the average American to say they definitely will not get the vaccine.

With this latest order, Floridians eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine under state policy are: long-term care facility residents and staff; people aged 60 and older; front-line healthcare workers; and sworn law enforcement, K-12 employees and firefighters aged 50 or older.

The governor announced the new vaccine rules at a news conference in Tallahassee. At that same event, he also announced he was bringing on a new chief of staff to replace Shane Strum, who took a job as the chief executive of Broward Health in February.

Adrian Lukis, who has been serving as DeSantis’ deputy chief of staff, will be his new top aide, the governor said.

“For all the hard work Shane did, usually Adrian was right there with him,” DeSantis said, noting that Lukis has overseen many aspects of the state’s coronavirus response. “He’s worked incredibly hard. Very knowledgeable, very smart.”

Lukis’ father, Sylvester Lukis, is a lobbyist at the powerful outfit Ballard Partners. The elder Lukis’ clients have included some of the most powerful corporate interests in Florida, including U.S. Sugar.

Adrian Lukis will start his new job next Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Brian Kilmeade sits in on Florida Gov. DeSantis' staff meeting

    'Fox & Friends' co-host Brian Kilmeade heads to Florida to spend the day with Gov. Ron DeSantis and his family.

  • DeSantis faces deepening controversy over vaccines for ultra-rich Florida community

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said "the state was not involved" in helping to vaccinate 1,200 residents of the super-rich Ocean Reef community in January. But both the hospital system that supplied the doses and Monroe County have contradicted his claims, saying the state authorized the vaccines, the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald report.Why it matters: DeSantis has faced increasing criticism for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome of those who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donated to the governor's political action committee, which has pulled in almost $4 million.The state of play: A spokeswoman for Baptist Health Systems, which administered the Ocean Reef vaccines, told the Times/Herald that "Florida asked Baptist Health to take delivery of the doses to our ultra-cold freezer storage for delivery to the Medical Center at Ocean Reef."Brian Keeley, the Baptist Health Systems president and CEO, and his wife own a home in Ocean Reef, but the spokeswoman wouldn't comment on whether they had a hand in getting the vaccines.Back in January, Baptist Health canceled vaccine appointments for hundreds of members of the general public because it had run out of supply.What's next: Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer asked the FBI to investigate."If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,’' Fried said.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Creator of Free Website for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Uses Platform to Raise Anti-Asian Hate Awareness

    After creating a website that helps New Yorkers find COVID-19 vaccines, a software developer is using his new platform to take a stand against anti-Asian hate. What is TurboVax: Last month, Huge Ma launched TurboVax, a website that "finds appointments from 53 city and state-run vaccine sites in the NYC area." TurboVax makes it easier for New York City residents to locate available vaccines and also book vaccine appointments, according to ABC News.

  • Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine

    The COVID-19 vaccine is supposed to be free for everyone with "no out-of-pocket cost" for patients.

  • Spring break could be "perfect storm" for COVID-19, doctor warns

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of a possible spring surge as some states relax pandemic-related health restrictions.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

    The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE was able to neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Brazil, according to a laboratory study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Monday. Blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine neutralized an engineered version of the virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, the study conducted by scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch found.

  • RNC maintains right to use Trump's name in fundraising

    The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice. In a Monday letter to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech" and said "it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

  • Aerials show Trump property eyed in NYC AG probe

    It's sleepy by Donald Trump's standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. (March 8)

  • Moderna and Pfizer's Second-Gen Coronavirus Vaccines: What Investors Need to Know

    Right now, the vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and the joint effort of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) appear to be at least partially effective against the variants. This could be significant for investors: The new vaccines might just lead to significant differences in revenues for Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech. Moderna is examining three different booster shot strategies, including a variant-specific booster, a third dose of its current candidate, and a multivalent booster that combines its current candidate with variant-specific material.

  • Emmi Explains: What can you do after getting vaccinated?

    New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people. Yahoo News Producer Emmi Vélez explains.

  • CDC not endorsing travel for vaccinated individuals, saying it risks a surge in cases

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday defended her agency's decision not to endorse travel for vaccinated Americans, saying that, even as the CDC says they can socially gather without masks, increasing travel would add to the number of COVID-19 cases and pose a risk to the majority of the country not yet vaccinated. Walensky said the agency's guidance has not changed, saying that travel has increased COVID-19 cases and that, even though people who are vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill, CDC doesn't have enough data yet to know if they can transmit the virus to others. CDC's guidance on travel, last updated in mid-February, says to avoid non-essential travel because it increases the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

  • White House says it's aware of Russia disinformation related to COVID-19 vaccines

    White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring efforts tied to Russia's intelligence services aimed at undermining the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccines. "We are aware of it, we are monitoring it and we are taking steps to address," Psaki said at a news briefing. The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.

  • Brazil presses for Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots to bolster slow vaccine rollout

    Brazil's government on Monday pressed Pfizer Inc for earlier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and sought to buy more AstraZeneca shots from other countries, as a deadly second wave of cases adds urgency to a lethargic vaccine rollout. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the gravity of the novel coronavirus and questioned the "rush" for vaccines, took part personally in a video call with executives at Pfizer, reaching a spoken agreement to buy their vaccine. The government is also seeking out more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from other countries, a state governor told journalists, after Brazil's health minister said that India had halted a shipment of 8 million doses.

  • Tennessee Republicans seek to oust judge who OK’d expansion of absentee voting amid pandemic

    The Republican-dominated Tennessee House is sparking fears of an unprecedented breach of judicial independence by moving forward with a proposal to remove a judge for expanding absentee voting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A resolution with nearly unanimous House GOP support is calling for proceedings that could remove Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle, whose ruling was ultimately overturned by the state Supreme Court but only after the state promised to allow people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications to vote by mail. House Speaker Cameron Sexton said the resolution seeks to “truly see if she was legislating from the bench, which we don’t think should be allowed.”

  • LeBron James says decision on if he will get vaccine is "private"

    "That's a conversation that my family and I will have," the Lakers star says.

  • Living with a roommate is difficult enough — now try it during a global pandemic.

    We’ve got your Charlotte roommate rules: the COVID edition.

  • Fact check: Hillary Clinton was not arrested by Navy SEALs acting on Trump's order

    A post that claims U.S. Navy Seals arrested Hillary Clinton on former President Donald Trump's order is false.

  • Antidepressant used to treat OCD shows promise as COVID-19 early treatment

    The U.S. is now vaccinating more than 2 million adults a day against COVID-19, but "we know that vaccines are not going to reach everybody across the entire planet in the next couple of weeks," National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins told Sharyn Alfonsi on Sunday's 60 Minutes. "People are going to continue to get sick in the meantime," and "we need treatments for those people." Specifically, Collins said, "a big need right now is for a drug that you can take by mouth that you could be offered as soon as you had a positive test and that would reduce the likelihood that that virus is going to make you very sick. And we have some very good clues there," one of them being the generic antidepressant fluvoxamine, developed 40 years ago and used most commonly to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). To explain how "a pill that costs 60 cents" became "a dark horse to treat COVID," 60 Minutes visited a race track in California, where Dr. David Seftel, working off a tip he received hours earlier, decided to offer his jockeys and other staff fluvoxamine to stem a COVID-19 growing outbreak at the track. "Sixty-five patients elected to take fluvoxamine; 49 declined," he told Alfonsi, and "12.5 percent of all those who refused fluvoxamine ended up hospitalized and one died. In the group that did take fluvoxamine, none of them were hospitalized." Seftel had heard about fluvoxamine from Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, who was funding a trial by Dr. Eric Lenze, a psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis, who in turn was tipped off by his colleague Dr. Angela Reiersen. In a small, methodologically sound trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in November, Lenze reported that none of the 80 of his 152 patients who took fluvoxamine after testing positive for COVID-19 deteriorated, versus 8 percent of the placebo-taking control group. "So the results were really pretty incredible," Lenze told 60 Minutes. But "I have to be a scientist about this. We've tested it in one study. But — in my view, it needs to be confirmed in a larger study." That larger national study will report results starting next month. Collins told Alfonsi he regretted that last spring's "hydroxychloroquine debacle" sort of derailed the search for repurposed therapeutics, "but let me say, repurposing drugs is only going to work if you're kind of lucky." More stories from theweek.comWhy worrisome coronavirus mutations may soon hit their limitBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • CDC cuts travel advice from guidelines for vaccinated people

    The Biden administration put the highly anticipated guidelines on hold last week in part over concerns about the wording and the recommendations around quarantining.

  • 12 Republican-led states sue President Biden over climate change order

    States suing are Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.