Florida Lt. Gov. visits Sanibel to announce $30M in cybersecurity grants. Why it matters

Speaking in a vintage Sanibel building scarred by Hurricane Ian, Florida's lieutenant governor visited the island Wednesday to announce $30 million in cybersecurity funding.

The still-Hurricane-Ian-battered Sanibel Community House hosted Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez's announcement of the new state program: Florida's Local Government Cybersecurity Grant Program.

She was joined by Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson, Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell and state Rep. Mike Giallombardo.

Here's what you should know:

The money will help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian

Before she outlined the new program, Nuñez acknowledged Hurricane Ian's one-year mark, a: "very difficult moment for so many people in Southwest Florida," she said. "Gov. DeSantis and I remember full well right after the storm tore through Southwest Florida the devastation we witnessed. Businesses were upended, homes were destroyed and tragically, too many Floridians lost their lives. But what we did see, and what encouraged us, was the resilience, the courage, the generosity of so many Floridians," Nuñez said.

"In particular here on Sanibel Island, we've witnessed just a tremendous amount of resilience from our local elected leaders." That's why, she said, it's important to stop bad guys who would "exploit vulnerable Floridians at very difficult times ... Our administration continues to find creative solutions to harden our infrastructure," she said.

It's part of an almost $500 million effort

Nuñez said the state has already invested more than $460 million in "detection capabilities, retiring legacy systems (and) making sure we set up the first-ever Florida Cybersecurity Operations Center.

Last year, the DeSantis administration allocated $30 million; this year, it's looking to increase that to $40 million, she said.

Connectivity is key

Another huge post-Ian challenge: "Zero state agencies were collaborating in real time," Nuñez said. Fast-forward a year, she says, and more than 35 are collaborating and sharing information in an integrated system. They're also able to work with municipalities and other partners like first responders. "Over the last several months, we've added more than 200 local governments to that roster."

Such integration is sorely needed, said Holly Smith, who was the island city's mayor during and immediately after Ian.

Caldwell agrees. Though his office dodged any post storm cyber attacks, he has seen how vulnerable government agencies can be. He also emphasizes the need for greater agency connectivity. Being disconnected "is not only inefficient," he said, "it can be damaging."

It's spread throughout the state, though it's not a traditional grant

So far 194 local government agencies have joined. In Southwest Florida, that includes the City of Sanibel and the Lee County Property Appraisers Office.

Instead of being a standard infusion of money, participating communities get systems upgrades, spokesman Dan Barrow wrote in an email. "We didn’t actually award funding," he said. "The Florida Digital Service purchased the software on behalf of the local government awardees."

And that software is top-flight, said Caldwell. "It's like going from a Ford to a Porsche in terms of quality."

