Florida A&M University Launches Investigation After Student Poses Nude On Campus In Viral Graduation Photos

Danteé Ramos
A Florida A&M University (FAMU) graduate, Terica Williams, 24, is facing criticism online after posting her recent provocative graduation photos on social media.

Florida A&M University alum are known for their extravagant graduation photos. Still, some feel Williams, who posed as the FAMU rattler snake mascot, naked, wearing red bottom heels and what appears to be snakes as strands of her hair.

 

The modern-day medusa posed in front of the “FAMU snake” on campus with a caption referencing acceptance and politics.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body,” Williams captioned her Instagram post. “A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master’s degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms. With love, Terica Williams, M.Ed.”

 

The internet frenzy over the picture landed on the school’s radar, making FAMU start an investigation based on a released statement, The Jasmin Brand reports.

“Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., said, ‘The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident,'” the news release explained.

In another Instagram post, Williams is fully clothed in light-washed bell bottom jeans, an orange FAMU crew neck and wearing white peep toe heels, accessorized with beautiful fro and hoop earrings.

Williams shared her achievements as a student at the institution while celebrating her new journey as a two percentile of Black therapists in America.

 

“Striking is a habit, I just had to have it 🐍
Dear FAMU, Thank you, because of you I:
• Gained thousands of dollars worth of scholarships
• Maintained a 3.8 GPA
• Received a Graduate Assistant
• Awarded a Graduate Fellowship
• Became a Mentor
• Received a little sister from BSLS
• Perfected my ℹ️mage
Now, I am joining the 2% of black therapists. For that, I am forever grateful. Warmly, Terica Williams, M.Ed. ( Masters in Counselor Education),” Williams captioned her post on Instagram.

Despite Williams’s outstanding accolades, her photo shoot has made her subject to social media opinions and ill wishes from those who disagree with her modeling choice.

Many ridiculed her for disrespecting the school’s historical statue and possibly setting FAMU as a respected HBCU back in some ways.

Other people are supporting Williams’s freedom of choice and sexuality, coming to her aid on Twitter.

JT from the City Girls weighed in on Twitter, reposting Williams’s pictures with the words “Do you and congratulations” paired with a snake and pink heart emoji. JT has since deleted the tweet.

This is the new era of women taking their power and bodies into their hands without caring for others’ opinions. Women like Meg The Stallion, City Girls and many others do it. Is Williams wrong for posting her photos? The argument is forever in the air.

