Florida A&M University Launches Investigation After Student Poses Nude On Campus In Viral Graduation Photos

A Florida A&M University (FAMU) graduate, Terica Williams, 24, is facing criticism online after posting her recent provocative graduation photos on social media.

Florida A&M University alum are known for their extravagant graduation photos. Still, some feel Williams, who posed as the FAMU rattler snake mascot, naked, wearing red bottom heels and what appears to be snakes as strands of her hair.

The modern-day medusa posed in front of the “FAMU snake” on campus with a caption referencing acceptance and politics.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body,” Williams captioned her Instagram post. “A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my master’s degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms. With love, Terica Williams, M.Ed.”

The internet frenzy over the picture landed on the school’s radar, making FAMU start an investigation based on a released statement, The Jasmin Brand reports.

“Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson, Jr., Ph.D., said, ‘The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident,'” the news release explained.

In another Instagram post, Williams is fully clothed in light-washed bell bottom jeans, an orange FAMU crew neck and wearing white peep toe heels, accessorized with beautiful fro and hoop earrings.

Williams shared her achievements as a student at the institution while celebrating her new journey as a two percentile of Black therapists in America.

“Striking is a habit, I just had to have it 🐍

Dear FAMU, Thank you, because of you I:

• Gained thousands of dollars worth of scholarships

• Maintained a 3.8 GPA

• Received a Graduate Assistant

• Awarded a Graduate Fellowship

• Became a Mentor

• Received a little sister from BSLS

• Perfected my ℹ️mage

Now, I am joining the 2% of black therapists. For that, I am forever grateful. Warmly, Terica Williams, M.Ed. ( Masters in Counselor Education),” Williams captioned her post on Instagram.

Despite Williams’s outstanding accolades, her photo shoot has made her subject to social media opinions and ill wishes from those who disagree with her modeling choice.

Twitter eating me up 😭😭😭😊 — IG: TericaStar 👸🏾⭐️ (@TericaStar) July 30, 2022

Many ridiculed her for disrespecting the school’s historical statue and possibly setting FAMU as a respected HBCU back in some ways.

funny thing is, my little cousin been begging me to take him on a tour of famu. we gonna have to omit the snake. pic.twitter.com/x46YGX5iHc — najahhhh (@denajahmykaela) July 30, 2022

🎶 Down in the Tally… where them girls get naked🎶 *goes to corner again* #FAMU pic.twitter.com/A1j4ergKbC — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) July 30, 2022

the girl from FAMU taking a picture in front of that snake thinking people are mad because of her body is crazy as hell to me 😳 like do you not understand that you took a picture BUTT ASS NAKED in front of one of the schools historical statue ???!!!! — juju♍️ (@JudyDior) July 30, 2022

So FAMU can give parking tickets but not catch miss girl double cheeked up on the rattler….. — Unfriendly Black Hottie♑️ (@queenjalen) July 30, 2022

Other people are supporting Williams’s freedom of choice and sexuality, coming to her aid on Twitter.

Okay now. This is too much . No one person is setting FAMU thousands of steps back. It’s a photo shoot, by a person/individual. FSU has entire secs workers wearing their nalia while on film and still in school. It drove up admission. Let’s not dtm. — Sun 🍾 (@champagnecoco) July 30, 2022

I can see where you frustration is coming from. However if it’s one thing I learned at our illustrious university, it is respectability politics is a dog whistle. If people want to feel a way they will. Simple. FAMU did produce that. +a million other people who are not perfect. — Sun 🍾 (@champagnecoco) July 30, 2022

one thing about famu we gon show our ass — mari 🧚🏾 (@marichristineee) July 30, 2022

Maybe I’m just an extreme feminist but I think ole girl from FAMU ate that shoot up . The snake wig ehhh but the concept was beautifully executed. — DB🤓 (@dewop_) July 30, 2022

Whatever the FAMU girl did it wasn’t worse than this pic.twitter.com/zKwixHM3Ii — Son of Kevin (@DesignedbyXavie) July 31, 2022

JT from the City Girls weighed in on Twitter, reposting Williams’s pictures with the words “Do you and congratulations” paired with a snake and pink heart emoji. JT has since deleted the tweet.

This is the new era of women taking their power and bodies into their hands without caring for others’ opinions. Women like Meg The Stallion, City Girls and many others do it. Is Williams wrong for posting her photos? The argument is forever in the air.