Florida A&M University Responds To Fatal Shooting That Left One Dead And 4 Injured

A shooting occurred on the Florida A&M University (FAMU) campus, resulting in one man’s death and four injured. The police department of Tallahassee and FAMU are working together on the investigation.

Police say this happened on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the outdoor basketball courts near the Hansel Tookes Recreation Center.

According to WCTV, one young male and three adult males were among the injured victims, police report. Injuries range from minor to critical.

A FAMU spokeswoman shared that the early assessment suggested that none of the victims in the shooting on campus were actual students at the institution.

The university’s president commented on the fatal shooting on campus.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University,” President Larry Robinson said in the statement.

“The safety and security of our students and the campus is the highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he continued.

Authorities have confirmed the investigation is still open and ongoing. A threat to FAMU’s campus is no longer present. FAMU students, faculty and staff are urged to be vigilant and report suspicious behavior.

No arrests have been made.