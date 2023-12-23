Florida mall shooting leaves one dead and one injured days before Christmas: Officials

Adam Sabes
·1 min read
1

A shooting at a mall in Florida has left one person dead and another injured, police said on Saturday.

The Ocala Police Department said that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Paddock Mall.

Police said the suspect appears to have fled the mall, adding that it was evacuated.

During a press conference, police said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police at a mall shooting on Saturday
The Ocala Police Department said that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Paddock Mall.

Officials said the woman who was shot is expected to survive and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

People were encouraged to avoid the area while police respond to the shooting.


Original article source: Florida mall shooting leaves one dead and one injured days before Christmas: Officials

Recommended Stories