Florida mall shooting leaves one dead and one injured days before Christmas: Officials

A shooting at a mall in Florida has left one person dead and another injured, police said on Saturday.

The Ocala Police Department said that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Paddock Mall.

Police said the suspect appears to have fled the mall, adding that it was evacuated.

During a press conference, police said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

Officials said the woman who was shot is expected to survive and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

People were encouraged to avoid the area while police respond to the shooting.





