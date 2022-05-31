Florida man, 18, arrested for threatening school shooting

Copycat threats are abounding in the wake of the deadly shooting barely a week ago in Uvalde, Texas – and at least two of them have come from Florida.

A Florida man was arrested Sunday for posting a photo of himself in what police called “tactical” attire with guns on social media, captioned, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school,” police in Hillsborough County said.

Someone tipped police off, and they arrested Corey Anderson, 18, on charges of making a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Upon searching the home in Lutz, Florida, detectives determined that the handgun and rifle he posed with were “airsoft guns,” which are akin to nerf weapons, police said.

The incident comes just a few days after a 10-year-old fifth-grade boy made similar threats and was arrested. The alleged texted threat against Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, got him charged on Saturday with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

On Monday, a woman identifying herself as Anderson’s mother told WFLA-TV that the family was now receiving threats and had hired an attorney. Anderson has already been released from custody, WFLA reported.

“Beyond that there is no comment,” the woman told WFLA. “We are getting threats at this time, it’s very scary, very scary.”

Given the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, barely a week ago, in which 19 students and two teachers perished, police were not only on high alert but also said there was zero tolerance for such behavior.

“This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“We will do everything within our power to apprehend and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously. If you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

