Florida man, 73, pummeled in Publix parking lot after verbal dispute, police say

A Florida man is wanted after pummeling a 73-year-old man in a Publix parking lot on Saturday during a dispute over whether he almost hit the older man with his pickup truck, authorities said.

Winter Haven police have secured an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Donald Ray Walker, of Indian Lake Estates, who remains on the loose after video captured him brutally beating the victim, Winter Haven police said Monday.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in Winter Haven as the victim was leaving the grocery store and entered a cross-walk, police said.

A pewter-colored Ford F-250 sped by and came close to hitting the 73-year-old man, who yelled at the male driver, according to authorities. The vehicle slowed and the two men had a verbal exchange.

As the pickup truck started to drive away, police said the older man started to walk toward the exit where the vehicle was heading. The driver allegedly stopped, got out of the car and punched the victim.

When the 73-year-old man said he was going to call police, the suspect returned and "pummeled" the older man, authorities said. Surveillance video shows the victim fall the ground while the suspect repeatedly punches him.

Police said the suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone and smashed it on the ground.

Police didn't immediately provide an update on the victim's condition.

The suspect and his family had been eating at the nearby China Buffet before the incident unfolded, according to police.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts to call Winter Haven police Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256.