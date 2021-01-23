Florida man accused of being in Capitol riot arrested at Biden inauguration

A Florida man accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month was arrested Wednesday at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Justice Department said.

Samuel Camargo, 26, was taken into custody after law enforcement in Florida attempted to arrest him on Tuesday at his home in Broward County, Florida, but learned he was not there. Investigators found him the following day in Washington, D.C.

He faces charges of civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Image: Samuel Camargo (via Facebook)

Camargo's arrest and charges stem from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Authorities said in a criminal complaint that in one picture posted on social media he was holding a metal piece from an unknown structure from the Capitol with the caption, "got some memorabilia, did it myself."

A video showed Camargo "at one of the doorways to the U.S. Capitol Building, using his mobile phone to videotape his struggle with the U.S. Capitol Police over opening a door to the U.S. Capitol Building," the complaint states.

He had also posted a message on Facebook apologizing to family and friends for his actions at the Capitol.

Federal authorities were alerted to the social media posts by a former classmate and social media friend, according to the complaint.

Camargo allegedly admitted he was at the Capitol during an interview with detectives. But "shortly after the interview began, Camargo became uncooperative, questioning your affiant’s loyalty to the constitution, and advised the interviewing agent he had no information to provide," the complaint said.

Image: Samuel Camargo (FBI)

He also told detectives that he knew charges were pending against him but decided to attend the inauguration instead of turning himself in, it states.

An attorney for Camargo did not immediately return a request for comment on Saturday.