Florida man accused of giving beer to an alligator

PALM CITY, Fla. – A Florida man is accused of enticing an alligator to bite his arm and pouring beer into its mouth after his friend caught the reptile.

Timothy Kepke, 27, of Hobe Sound and Noah Osborne, 22, of Stuart were arrested Oct. 3. Each was charged with unlawfully taking an alligator, a felony.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report, a complaint was recieved in August about Kepke holding an alligator. A video apparently showed Kepke trying to get the alligator to bite his arm and giving beer to the reptile, after which, the alligator reacted aggressively. Officers said they went to Kepke's home on Sept. 17 and Kepke told them he was the person in the video.

Kepke told officers Osborne caught the reptile with his bare hands in Palm City on Aug. 26. He said they later released the gator alive.

Kepke also told officers he had had a couple of beers, but wasn't drunk when the incident happened.

A female friend was there when the incident happened, Kepke told the officers. On Sept. 21, officers spoke with the friend, who confirmed what Osborne and Kepke said.

The woman told officers she thought the reptile bit Kepke because of his actions.

Kepke and Osborne were arrested Oct. 3 and taken to the Martin County Jail, where they were later released on bond.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida man charged with forcing captured alligator to drink beer