Florida man accused of intentionally driving SUV into Apopka home

A Miami man is facing seven counts of attempted murder after deputies say he intentionally rammed an SUV into his ex-wife’s home where several kids were also present.

Orange County deputies responded to the home on Lambing Lane in Apopka just after 2 a.m. Sunday for what was reported as a burglary in progress.

They arrived to find “extensive” damage to the home and the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Nisan Ortega, inside on the floor. He was handcuffed and taken to a hospital to be assessed for injuries related to the crash.

The victim told investigators Ortega went to the home and asked to come inside, but became angry when she denied him access due to his “violent tendencies.”

That’s when the victim said Ortega got back into the driver’s seat of his black Ford Explorer, started it, and began driving towards the entrance to the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, six kids between the ages of two and 15 years old were present with the victim at the time, and they were all forced to retreat to the back of the home to avoid being run over by Ortega.

After examining the evidence at the scene, investigators determined Ortega attempted to drive into the home once, but likely overshot the entrance because he was drunk and ended up hitting a car parked in the front.

Deputies say he then backed up across the street approximately 100 feet before accelerating again into the front door, causing major damage to the home.

Investigators say Ortega then parked in the front yard and entered the home through the damaged front entrance just as deputies arrived on scene.

Ortega faces a list of charges that include seven individual counts of felony attempted murder, burglary, and aggravated assault.

He’s being held in the Orange County jail on a total of $62,000 bond.

