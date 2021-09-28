Florida man accused of killing, burying girlfriend tries choking deputy during arrest: sheriff

A Florida man is accused of killing and burying his girlfriend and attacking a sheriff’s deputy during a chaotic arrest over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Jason Robinson, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history in multiple states, murdered the woman sometime last week and then told his mother about the crime, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The mother called 911 and reported her son’s confession to authorities.

A deputy went to the couple’s mobile home Saturday night to question the suspect, but the man tried giving a false name and date of birth in an attempt to evade arrest, authorities said. The deputy, who had seen Robinson’s photo before going to the home, did not buy it and tried placing him into custody.

That’s when the accused killer launched a violent attack, grabbing the deputy’s radio and Taser and trying to choke the unidentified officer, according to the sheriff’s office. Two witnesses who saw the struggle decided to intervene and helped the deputy control and handcuff the suspect, who sustained injuries to his face.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough to the two witnesses who jumped in to aid my deputy during a violent fight with a very violent man,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is.”

More deputies arrived at the scene moments later and began searching for Robinson’s girlfriend, whose body was eventually found buried under a pallet that was next to the couple’s RV, authorities said. The woman’s identity and exact cause of death have not been released.

Her boyfriend was booked on a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Robinson’s criminal history includes 19 felonies in Florida, where he was previously incarcerated four different times between 2005 and 2020 on charges of kidnapping, battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sex offenses and other crimes, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s also faced charges in Delaware, Illinois, Mississippi and North Carolina.