Florida man accused of killing relative's newborn baby in 'unspeakable act' of child abuse

A 25-year-old Tampa, Florida man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 1-month-old infant during "an unspeakable act" of child abuse.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local hospital after an unresponsive 1-month-old infant that arrived with upper body trauma. Despite doctor's lifesaving efforts, the baby died the following morning from the injuries.

The newborn's mother rushed the infant to the local Tampa hospital after she returned home from work and quickly realized that her child was unresponsive and seriously injured.

When interviewed by police, the mother told detectives that the infant was left in the care of her relative, Cortavius Thompson, while she was working and explained the last time she saw her child was during her lunch break, and there were no signs of injuries at that time.

When interviewed, Thompson told detectives that he was in the restroom when he heard the newborn crying from the adjacent room. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, he said he noticed the injuries when he picked up the baby but said he "placed the infant in the bathtub in an attempt to wake the baby" while waiting for the child's mother to return.

The medical examiner’s office stated that the baby’s death could not have been accidental based on the injuries exhibited. The infant's death was ruled a homicide.

"It is heartbreaking anytime our deputies must investigate these types of cases," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is devastating to lose a child so tragically; this baby was innocent and had no chance at the hands of the suspect. This is an unspeakable act that should have never occurred."

Thompson was booked into Falkenburg Road Jail where he is being held without bond and is facing charges of first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse.