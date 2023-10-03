Florida man accused of sexual assault in beating

Oct. 3—MANKATO — A Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Mankato in May.

Levi Christian Hurst, 26, of Bushnell, Florida, faces seven felonies in Blue Earth County District Court. The felonies include kidnapping, first-degree sexual misconduct, third-degree assault, false imprisonment, domestic assault by strangulation, threats of violence and first-degree property damage, according to court records.

A criminal complaint alleges Hurst pushed a woman's head into a wall during a fight over his methamphetamine use. He also reportedly damaged televisions, walls and a door at an apartment.

The woman stated she just wanted Hurst gone and didn't want to pursue criminal charges against him. After learning Hurst was in jail in Florida, she called police on Sept. 8 and reported she did want to pursue charges.

During a meeting with an officer on Sept. 15, the woman said Hurst wouldn't let her leave the apartment during their argument. At one point, she reported, he dragged her back in the apartment by the hair and proceeded to choke her.

She accused Hurst of breaking her nose when he slammed her head into a wall. The incident escalated into him sexually assaulting her, according to the complaint.

After she was finally able to get out of the apartment, she reported he sent her threatening messages, including harm to her if she pressed charges. The threats reportedly made her delay in pursuing charges against him.

The complaint states Hurst was in jail in Florida on a battery charge. He was recently released, however, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

