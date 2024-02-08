Florida man accused of sexually abusing young teen at Eastview Mall

A 60-year-old Florida man has been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old at Eastview Mall last year, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Boris Stark of Bradenton, Florida was charged Tuesday with second-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, in connection with an encounter with a teen at the mall on Nov. 19, 2023, deputies said. Stark is accused of touching a 13-year-old inappropriately while at the mall in Victor.

Deputies said that Stark was arraigned in Victor Town Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 20.

Eastview Mall security officers assisted deputies with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Boris Stark accused of sexually abusing young teen at Eastview Mall