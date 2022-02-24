Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down pants

A Florida man already charged in a burglary case now faces another charge for allegedly stealing a crossbow by stuffing the weapon down his pants, officials said.

The video released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shows the theft at a True Value hardware store that occurred Jan. 22, but was not discovered until around two weeks later, according to court documents.

The video shows the man carrying a crutch in one hand and the crossbow in the other into an aisle, stuffing the weapon into his pants, and then resume walking as though he required the crutch.

A man walks with a crossbow that he is then caught stealing. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Workers at the store in Mims noticed two crossbows missing Feb. 6 and checked the surveillance video, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant in Brevard County was issued Monday for the 46-year-old man, who is in jail in nearby Seminole County on burglary charges, records show.

The suspect faces a charge of felony petit theft in relation to the crossbow theft, according to the sheriff’s office and online court records.

A public defender’s office representing him in the Seminole County case did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.