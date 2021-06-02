Florida man accused of storming U.S. Capitol pleads guilty

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball
·2 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person so far to plead guilty for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, after he entered the Senate chamber clad in a Trump T-shirt and waving a red flag that said "Trump 2020."

In a virtual hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

"I have decided that I will accept this plea offer, and I will plead guilty," Hodgkins told the judge.

The charge can carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, though U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence in the range of 15 to 21 months.

More than 440 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, in which throngs of Republican former President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Few guilty pleas have been entered so far https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-capitol-arrests-pleas-idCAKCN2D211H since the Justice Department launched its sweeping investigation into the deadly attack on the Capitol, in a sign that prosecutors are driving a tough bargain.

The only other person to plead guilty so far was Jon Schaffer, founder of the band Iced Earth and a founding member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia.

Schaffer pleaded guilty in April https://reut.rs/3pcrVxQ to obstructing an official proceeding and breaching a restricted building.

Wednesday's hearing came at the same time that Christopher M. Kelly, another defendant in the Capitol riots cases, had all charges against him dropped after evidence came to light that he had never set foot inside the building.

The decision by Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui marks the first time a defendant in the Capitol riots cases has been cleared of all charges, and comes after a paid confidential source helped the FBI build the case using information from Kelly's Facebook account.

"He never entered the Capitol on January 6th and that is precisely what he told the government before he was arrested," his attorney, Edward MacMahon Jr., said in a statement.

A Justice Department representative previously declined to comment on the case.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Franklin Paul, David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department secures 2nd guilty plea stemming from Capitol riot

    38-year-old Paul Hodgkins of Tampa pleaded guilty on Wednesday to obstruction of an official proceeding for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Hodgkins is the second defendant to plead guilty in the Justice Department's sweeping criminal investigation of the Capitol insurrection, which has resulted in charges against more than 500 people thus far, according to Insider.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAs part

  • Harding Street raid: Ex-officer pleads guilty to federal charges

    Steven Bryant was accused of lying to police to try to cover up a bad search warrant. He retired while under investigation after 23 years.

  • Second Capitol riot defendant enters guilty plea

    Paul Hodgkins became the second defendant to plead guilty in the sprawling Capitol riot investigation.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell loses latest bail request

    Ghislaine Maxwell will remain in a New York jail after a federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected the British socialite's latest request for bail. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan also denied Maxwell's request for a hearing on what her lawyers called "horrific" confinement conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted over her alleged role in procuring four underage girls for the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

  • Feds move to drop charges for Capitol riot defendant

    Despite Facebook boast of 'We're in,' New York area man did not enter the Capitol, investigators conclude.

  • China to Hold Beijing Lottery for CBDC Trial

    The lottery will award 200,000 winners about $31 in digital yuan.

  • France Lures Back Big American Shoots as Pandemic Slows Down Locally (EXCLUSIVE)

    Despite current travel restrictions, a flurry of high-profile U.S. films and series are set to shoot in France, including Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” and Netflix’s “The Gray Man.” Starz mini-series “The Serpent Queen,” meanwhile, has been shooting in southern France since April. Paris hadn’t hosted any big American shoots for over a year as […]

  • June Top 300 Overall

    Matthew Pouliot breaks down the June top 300 overall rankings. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Portugal takes further step to ease COVID-19 rules

    Portugal will allow restaurants to stay open past midnight from mid-June and will lift a work from home order as it takes a further step to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday. Costa told a news conference that although remote work will no longer be mandatory, it is still recommended. There are no more restrictions on stores' opening hours and cultural shows can go on until midnight under capacity restrictions.

  • Violent weekend in Miami-Dade ends as 2 injured in overnight South Beach shooting

    Update: Miami Beach police on Tuesday said they are interviewing rapper DaBaby as part of their investigation. One of the shooting victims remained in critical condition and the other was released. Read more here.

  • Report: Nashville police could have done more with bomb tip

    Nashville police could have done a better job of following up on a 2019 tip about bomb-making activity by the man who later detonated an explosive in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, a report released Wednesday concludes. Anthony Quinn Warner parked an RV in the middle of a Nashville tourist district early on the morning of Dec. 25 before setting off the blast that killed him, injured several others and heavily damaged dozens of buildings, including a key AT&T network facility. The report, compiled by a five-member panel of police officials, a former U.S. attorney, a member of the police oversight board and a city council member, notes that law enforcement officials followed the protocols that were in place.

  • Stephen A. Smith uses Cowboys comparison to torch the Maple Leafs

    Just over a week after the Edmonton Oilers felt Stephen A. Smith's wrath, it was the Maple Leafs' turn to be roasted by hockey's new hot take king.

  • Has DAQO New Energy (DQ) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

    Is (DQ) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

  • Trump's blog page shuts down a month after launch

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's blog page, launched last month in the wake of major social media platforms banning him, has been removed from his website. Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said that the page, which had been called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," would not be returning. Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team but with little detail.

  • The Kims are back for one final laugh in the fifth season of Kim’s Convenience

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 2. All times are Eastern.

  • Former Georgia LB Roquan Smith named one of top 25 NFL players under 25

    CBS Sports named former Georgia LB Roquan Smith, 24, to its list of the top 25 NFL players under the age of 25. When healthy, he’s a bowling ball at the heart of the Bears’ “D” — one of the game’s most steady tackling machines, Cody Benjamin. Smith was selected by the Chicago Bears with the eighth pick in the 2018 NFL draft

  • Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail — for the fifth time

    Ghislaine Maxwell lost a fifth bid for bail on Wednesday, this time in a four-sentence decision from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The multimillionaire British socialite had sought release into home confinement while awaiting trial for allegedly grooming underage victims of Jeffrey Epstein — or alternatively a hearing on the conditions of her confinement in a Brooklyn federal jail. “It is ...

  • Ex-officer pleads guilty in connection with fatal drug raid

    A former Houston police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a 2019 drug raid that killed both homeowners. Steven Bryant admitted in his guilty plea Tuesday that he lied and obstructed the resulting investigation in the raid, the Houston Chronicle reported. Bryant was charged last August with tampering with a government record.

  • The pandemic turned us into barbarians

    The pandemic turned us into barbarians

  • A new Senate ruling provides Democrats an opening to evade GOP filibusters and approve some bills themselves - but only in cases like an economic downturn

    The ruling from the Senate parliamentarian could pose fresh hurdles for Democrats embarking on party-line votes without Republican support.