Florida man accused of temporarily blinding Brevard Sheriff’s Office pilot with laser pointer

A Palm Bay man is in jail charged with a felony after deputies say he pointed a laser at a sheriff’s office helicopter, temporarily blinding the pilot.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the sheriff’s office, their helicopter was up Sunday evening assisting the Palm Bay Police Department with the search for a shooting suspect.

READ: $10K reward offered after suspicious death of couple at senior living community in Mount Dora

That’s when deputies say 33-year-old Dean Beolet decided to shine a laser at the helicopter multiple times.

According to the sheriff’s office, the laser refracted through one of the pilot’s night vision goggles, blurring his vision to the extent that he had to hand control of the helicopter over to a Tactical Flight Officer who just happened to also be a pilot.

In addition to endangering the flight crew, deputies say the laser put the Palm Bay officers in danger because it interfered with the equipment they were using to track a potentially armed shooting suspect.

READ: 2023 housing market forecast: when will homes become affordable again?

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office flight crew was able to direct Palm Bay police officers to the source of the laser where they found Beolet.

He was arrested and charged with one count of pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot, a felony.

Beolet is being held in the Brevard County jail on $5,000 bond.

READ: Busiest travel day of the season forces many passengers to miss flights at OIA

The pilot was checked out by an optometrist Monday and has since been cleared to fly again.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.