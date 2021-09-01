Florida man accused of trying to defraud Gaetz family in $25 million extortion scheme

A Florida man was accused Tuesday of trying to extort $25 million from Don Gaetz, the father of Rep. Matt Gaetz, in an alleged scheme linked to a federal sex trafficking investigation into the Republican congressman.

Driving the news: The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Tuesday that Stephen Alford was indicted by a federal grand jury over an alleged scheme "to obtain money based upon false promises or guarantees he made" to Don Gaetz that he "could deliver a Presidential Pardon for a family member."

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Of note: Matt Gaetz, who hasn't been charged with any crimes over the federal investigation, wasn't named in the indictment.

But he told Axios' Jonathan Swan in March that the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him were false and "rooted in an extortion effort" against his family for $25 million "in exchange for making this case go away."

Details: Alford, a 62-year-old real estate developer from Fort Walton Beach, was indicted on counts of wire fraud and the attempted prevention of an electronic device’s seizure after his arrest on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege in a newly unsealed indictment that Alford tried in March and April this year to get Don Gaetz, a former Florida State Senate president, to pay the money in exchange for a pardon in a scheme called "Project Homecoming."

The money was allegedly to be used to help rescue Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran in 2007, according to the indictment.

What they're saying: Gaetz tweeted after the Justice Department announced Alford's arrest that the charges proved his extortion claims to be right.

" They tried to extort me on a pile of lies," he said. "Alford wasn't acting alone - he had help from people with strong ties to the federal government. There is much more to this attempt to destroy me."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free