Florida man allegedly shoots and kills other man during dispute in a Starbucks drive-thru

Paul Best
·1 min read

A Florida man allegedly shot and killed another man over a dispute at a Starbucks drive-thru on Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Boersma, 19, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning and charged with first-degree murder and firing a weapon in a public place.

FLORIDA SHOOTING: 3-YEAR-OLD BOY KILLED AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

A witness told police that Boersma cut off a man in line at the drive-thru, so the other man got out of his truck, started banging on Boersma's window, and ripped the door handle off, according to an arrest report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

As the other man started walking back to his truck, Boersma got out of his car and fatally shot him, according to the local newspaper.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that when deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was sitting in his car suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boersma told detectives after being arrested that he had his girlfriend, their baby and another friend in the car, and he was afraid that the man was going back to his car to get a gun, though he admitted he never saw a firearm, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samuel Rossetti, 31, has been identified as the man who was shot and killed, according to CBS 12.

Recommended Stories

  • Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

    (Reuters) -U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giuliani's phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week. They also are searching for communications with any U.S. government official or employee relating to Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by the Trump administration in 2019, the warrant says. Agents seized more than 10 cell phones and computers from Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office in raids on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Bob Costello, who read the search warrant to a Reuters reporter.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina

  • The Empire State Building Opened During the Great Depression. Its Survival Story Holds a Lesson for Today

    As office buildings grapple with how to cope after a year of working from home, the Empire State Building's history may offer some hope

  • Election supervisors say new Florida law makes it harder to use mail ballots, drop boxes

    The president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections said the voting reforms passed by lawmakers Thursday night will make it harder to request and return vote-by-mail ballots.

  • Trading up in the NFL Draft for a QB is a huge risk - here's how it has worked in the past

    Trading up in the NFL Draft is can be a costly endeavor - but for the teams that it works out for, it's well worth the investment.

  • Sri Lanka reaches 469-6 at stumps vs Bangladesh in 2nd test

    Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella hit a run-a-ball 64 not out in the second test to help Sri Lanka reach 469-6 at stumps on the second day against Bangladesh on Friday. Sri Lanka had lost two wickets in successive overs with its first-innings score on 382 but Dickwella’s knock wrestled back the initiative. Dickwella, an aggressive left-handed batter, displayed unconventional strokes and Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was running out of ideas to contain him.

  • Giants Tencent, Bytedance among companies reined in by China

    Beijing for years took a hands off approach towards tech firms, but it is now stepping up scrutiny.

  • Texas House candidate Susan Wright alerts feds after robocalls allege she killed husband

    Congressional candidate Susan Wright said Friday that she is seeking help from the FBI and Justice Department after supporters said they received robocalls alleging she had “murdered” her husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with cancer and COVID-19.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Mysterious Black Eye May Be From Harsh Jail Lights, Lawyers Say

    HandoutIn the latest legal spat between Ghislaine Maxwell and the feds, lawyers for the alleged accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein suggest she got a “black eye” from shielding her face from the harsh lighting inside her jail cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.The British socialite and accused sex-trafficker has been denied bail four times since her arrest for grooming minors last July. On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected Maxwell’s request to be released on bond. At oral arguments the day before, her lawyer David Oscar Markus complained about her conditions in the federal lockup, claiming MDC guards were keeping Maxwell awake at night by conducting suicide checks and flashing lights in her cell every 15 minutes.In its order, the appeals court said, “To the extent Appellant seeks relief specific to her sleeping conditions, such request should be addressed to the District Court.”Ghislaine Counters Toilet Flushing Smears With Bizarre, Gushing WebsiteBobbi Sternheim, another attorney for Maxwell, wasted no time writing to a Manhattan federal court judge over the 59-year-old’s supposed sleep deprivation. She also included a photo of Maxwell with a bruise under her left eye as an exhibit.“While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores,” Sternheim wrote Judge Alison J. Nathan on Thursday. “However, there is concern that the bruise may be related to the need for Ms. Maxwell to shield her eyes from the lights projected into her cell throughout the night.”According to Sternheim, Maxwell “resorts to using a sock or towel to cover her eyes in an awkward attempt to shield them from disrupting illumination every 15 minutes.”“Ms. Maxwell continues to be disrupted throughout the night by guards shining a flash/strobe light into her cell, claiming that her breathing must be checked,” Sternheim added. “The myth that Ms. Maxwell’s conditions of confinement are related to her being a suicide risk was laid to rest during the oral argument: There is nothing to support that contrived claim.”On Wednesday night, Sternheim wrote, MDC staff confronted Maxwell about the bruise covering her left eye and warned they’d place her in the lockup’s Special Housing Unit, or solitary confinement, if she didn’t tell them how she got it.The lawyer asked the court to direct MDC to stop its 15-minute checks of Maxwell or “justify the need for the disruptive flashlight surveillance.”Maxwell’s family has criticized prison staff for their handling of the bruise.“I am shocked my sister’s guards didn’t immediately refer her for proper medical care,” Maxwell's brother, Ian, said in a statement Thursday night. “Instead they bullied and harassed her, effectively blaming the victim. The simple solution is to review the round-the-clock security camera footage to see what may have occurred. Apart from whatever happened in this ‘House of Horrors,’ I can report that Ghislaine’s family and friends continue to support her. We are confident, once this is over, it will be the prosecutor who has a proverbial black eye.”Nathan has ordered prosecutors and MDC legal counsel to answer whether Maxwell is being subjected to flashlight surveillance as described; what the basis is for doing so; and whether the jail can provide Maxwell with an appropriate eye covering.Maxwell’s legal team has repeatedly claimed she’s suffering from “detrimental” conditions in the federal detention center. In response, the government fired off its own missive to the court claiming Maxwell was cared for as well as any other prisoner, and that jail staff had to remind her to clean her cell and flush her toilet.When Maxwell appeared before a judge last week, the socialite did not appear to be frail or in poor health as her lawyers have claimed.Maxwell faces trial this summer for allegedly grooming, abusing and trafficking four underage girls for Epstein from a period covering 1994 to 1997 and 2001 to 2004. Her lawyers asked Nathan to postpone the trial until next year.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Venezuela's 'doctor of the poor' beatified in small ceremony

    A man revered by millions of Venezuelans as the “doctor of the poor” is one step away from sainthood after being beatified Friday in the South American country’s capital. Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernández, who died in 1919, was beatified in a simple and emotional ceremony, culminating decades of efforts by Venezuela’s Catholics. Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano, representing the Vatican, said during the ceremony that Hernández “will be called blessed and celebrated every year.”

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • CDC 'committed' to U.S. cruise industry resuming operations by mid-summer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is "committed" to the resumption of cruise industry passenger operations in the United States by mid-summer, the agency said on Wednesday, announcing new steps to speed approvals. The assurance comes after the state of Alaska last week joined Florida's April 8 suit to overturn a CDC decision to bar the industry from immediately resuming operations halted for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "If a ship attests that 98% of its crew and 95% of its passengers are fully vaccinated," the agency told the industry in a letter released publicly, that ship may skip simulated voyages and move directly to open water sailing.

  • Top Carolina Panthers running back to participate in Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am

    Coming off an injury-plagued season, star running back Christian McCaffrey will join former UNC coach Roy Williams and Tar Heels football coach Mack Brown on the course.

  • Kawhi Leonard questionable for Clippers' game against Denver

    The Clippers play the Nuggets on Saturday in the season series tiebreaker, but it's unclear if Kawhi Leonard's sore foot will allow him to play.

  • One in seven shops lie empty after lockdown

    Research suggests the number of shop vacancies has risen again, with the North of England worse hit.

  • The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot finally has a premiere date—here's how to watch it when it airs

    HBO Max has announced that the 'Gossip Girl' reboot will debut in July, 2021—here's everything we know about the show, and how to watch the premiere.

  • Lindolm scores 2 as Flames beat Oilers 3-1

    Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night. Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

  • Biden declares US ‘needs to prove democracy still works’ after worst attack ‘since Civil War’

    Biden presses Congress into action and tells Americans that that US ‘is on the move again’