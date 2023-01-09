Florida man allegedly shoots landlord trying to evict him, deputies say

A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his disabled landlord who was trying to evict him.

On Saturday, the landlord entered a bedroom the suspect, 50-year-old Michael Michael Mathews, had rented in Sanford and demanded he and his girlfriend leave the home, according to an arrest report.

The landlord said he would have a friend remove them by force if they did not leave within 10 minutes, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

About 15 minutes later, the landlord returned and demanded again for them to leave. It was then Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies say Mathews pulled out a gun and began waving it around, telling the landlord to leave.

WOMAN FACING MURDER CHARGES IN DEATHS OF FLORIDA COUPLE MURDERED IN RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

When the landlord turned to leave the room, Mathews allegedly shot him, hitting him in the collarbone area.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The report states Mathews later said he was "tired of the way he was being treated and disrespected in the house," and said the landlord kicked his girlfriend while approaching him in the bedroom.

ARMED FLORIDA GOOD SAMARITANS DETAIN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED, SHOT AT 2 WOMEN

Central Florida man accused of shooting landlord who was trying to evict him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The landlord was not armed and did not threaten violence with a weapon, authorities say. Investigators consider the shooting unjustified.

Mathews was booked into the Seminole County jail, where he also faces a charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.