Florida man armed with shotgun enters Marion County home, scares girls inside

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Home security cameras captured a shotgun-wielding man enter a Marion County home Tuesday.

Leigha Kissinger, 14, was inside taking care of her 4-year-old sister when Leigha said she was startled by the man with the shotgun.

Video shows the man walking up to the front door, ringing the doorbell and knocking. Kissinger said she first thought it was her grandmother only to realize it was an intruder when she looked out the front window.

"I kind of just grabbed [my sister] and took her to my room just to keep us both safe and I locked my door," Kissinger said.

While Leigha grabbed her sister, the man is seen on video opening the front door and peering inside. He was scared off by the family's barking dog, Loki. The man then walked around the house while still dragging the shotgun.

"It was very scary because I don’t know what’s in that gun," Kissinger said. "I don’t know what he’s going to do. I don’t know if he’s going to come in here and talk to me or just shoot me. There’s no telling what he would’ve done."

Kissinger said the man is an elderly neighbor. She said she'd only ever said hi to him.

Kissinger said she first called her mother while hiding in her room with her sister.

"I never thought [someone with a gun] would come to my home ever," Kissinger said. "I practiced it in school, but I never really thought it was a big deal until it actually happens and you have to put your thoughts together and do something."

Kissinger said she learned a scary lesson.

"Just keep your door locked because you never know what’s going to happen," Kissinger said. "[You] just have to be safe."

After about two minutes inside the room, Kissinger said Marion County deputies met the man on the front lawn. They can be heard on video ordering the man to "drop the gun" before he keeps walking off camera.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for more information about the intruder.

The Kissingers said they won’t be pressing any charges