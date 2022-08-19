Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs.

A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.

Deputies said they traced the truck’s license plate to a home in Lady Lake where they located Wise.

Deputies said Wise told them conflicting stories about how he’d paid for the subs online, which were worth about $29, but couldn’t provide any evidence that they’d been paid for.

Wise is facing a charge of petit theft.

Read: Florida woman holding pitchfork, whip, arrested outside Publix during rainstorm

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.