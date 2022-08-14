Florida man arrested after allegedly beating dog named 'Buzz Lightyear' to death: Police

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly beating a Goldendoodle dog to death.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office in Florida said that 23-year-old Robert William Garon beat his 5-month-old Goldendoodle, who was named Buzz Lightyear, to death in late July.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said it was one of the worst instances of animal abuse he has seen.

"This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen," Rambosk said. "No animal should ever have to suffer such a death."

The investigation began on Aug. 2 after the sheriff's office was contacted by Collier County Domestic Animal Services about a potential case of abuse involving the dog.

Officials said that Garon and his girlfriend took the injured puppy to an emergency vet clinic on July 29, where the dog later died.

The couple couldn't provide an explanation to hospital officials about what caused the puppy's injuries when asked, the sheriff's office said.

"The puppy was wet, disoriented, and unable to breathe normally. The dog was unable to stand or pick its head up. A veterinarian examination revealed possible head trauma, bruising to the right ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout the body," the sheriff's department said.

A witness at one point contacted the hospital and said that they heard Garon beating the puppy on July 29.

The Collier County Domestic Animal Services and Humane Society of Naples also assisted during the investigation.