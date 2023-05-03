Florida man arrested for anti-Semitic tirade, assault at a Walmart, deputies say

A theft, anti-Semitic tirade and an assault at a Walmart put a Lake Worth man behind bars earlier this week, deputies said.

Daniel Scanlan, 34, is facing two charges of robbery and two charges of battery on a person 65 or older, Palm Beach County jail records showed.

On Friday, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported robbery at the Walmart, 22100 South State Road 7 in Boca Raton, officials said.

Deputies learned Scanlan hit a man from behind, took his black Yarmulke and called him a “Dirty Jew K***”. He then spit in the man’s Yarmulke before throwing it to the ground and hitting the man, deputies said.

A woman tried to intervene but Scanlan snatched her phone and called her a “c***” before throwing her to the ground, rfom which she suffered a minor cut to her elbow.

After the debacle, he drove away. On Monday, detectives arrested Scanlan. He could not be reached for comment.