Florida man arrested for attacking, striking victim in head with coral rock: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested and charged after hitting another man in the head with a coral rock on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:50 p.m., deputies responded to Warbler Lane on Big Pine Key where they found a 60-year-old victim with cuts on his arms and head.

Authorities later located the suspect near the scene, identified as 33-year-old Newton Auer Brungart.

Brungart was charged with aggravated battery and theft after an investigation revealed he attacked the victim, hit him with the rock, then stole his bag with his identification and other belongings.

There were no life-threatening injuries.

