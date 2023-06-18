Florida man arrested after breaking into home, using branch cutters as a weapon

A man is behind bars in Orange County after breaking into the back porch of a home and beating the homeowner and others inside with branch cutters.

Officials said Lyndell Demps was arrested after breaking into a home on Mallard Pond Court around 2 a.m. on June 15.

Demps walked into the back porch of a home, and when the homeowner confronted him, police said he attacked him and hit him in the head with the branch cutters.

Demps then went inside the home, attacked others there, stole cell phones and money, and flew the scene, deputies said.

Read: $5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed woman in Orange County

The Orlando Police Department shared a photo on social media that shows Demps holding the branch cutters above his head, aiming toward other people in the house.

OPD detectives said that later that day, they saw the Orange County Sheriff’s Office speaking with a man who matched the description of Demps.

Read: Deputies are still searching for person who shot, killed 17-year-old in a wooded area in Ocala

According to a news release, Demps is now facing charges of Attempted Murder, Home Invasion Robbery, Kidnapping, and other felonies.

A judge ordered him to be held without bond at his first appearance saturday.

But, a few neighbors in the area told Channel 9 this break-in had shaken them up as the victims have lied in that home for years.





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.