Florida man arrested in carjacking case allegedly confesses to killing man, leads cops to body

A Florida man who was arrested Monday for allegedly slashing and carjacking a victim admitted to killing a man in another case when questioned by investigators, authorities said.

Alexander Acs, 33, was booked into the Orange County Jail on a first-degree murder charge and is expected to have additional attempted murder and robbery/carjacking charges added, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were initially called around 10 a.m. Sunday to an armed carjacking near Orlando, where Acs is accused of slashing the victim with a box cutter and stealing their car. The victim, whose name was not released by authorities, was rushed to a local area hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities eventually located and arrested Acs, who was taken to the sheriff's office. Detectives interviewed Acs, and said he confessed to killing a man at an Orlando-area apartment last week with a piece of asphalt, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

He later rode with detectives to the 4400 block of S. Rio Grande Ave where they found a badly decomposed body, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Acs arrived in central Florida on Jan. 7 and was looking for an ex-girlfriend who had pressed charges against him in the Tampa area. Acs said he wanted to "take everything from her" and leave the country, according to an arrest affidavit.

While in central Florida, Acs stayed with someone in the area who was not identified in the affidavit, when he apparently became upset with the man.

According to the affidavit, Acs hit the man over the head with a "large piece of asphalt," on Jan. 11, before tying him up, and then striking him at least two more times with the concrete.

After the alleged killing, Acs told authorities he "wandered Orlando, sleeping in the woods" as he attempted to track down a male friend of his ex-girlfriend.

Acs attempted to contact the man on Sunday, which led to the carjacking, according to the affidavit.

Acs told detectives he planned to plead guilty to the killing with the hope of receiving the death penalty, authorities said. He also threatened that if he didn't receive the death penalty he would "kill a corrections officer in hopes that gets him the death penalty," authorities said.