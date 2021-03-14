Florida man arrested on criminal charges tied to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·3 min read

EDGEWATER, Florida — A man was arrested this week on criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Howard Berton Adams Jr., 60, of Edgewater, Florida, near Daytona Beach was arrested Wednesday according to a federal arrest warrant issued by U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Adams faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading or demonstrating in Capitol building.

According to the U.S. criminal code, the charges could result in up to 20 years in prison and fines.

More: Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, Washington, D.C.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, Washington, D.C.

In court documents, the FBI stated that Adams violently entered a door in the Capitol Rotunda, screaming and brandishing a flagpole with a U.S. flag emblazoned with a coiled snake.

When the FBI met with Adams and his wife in a January interview, agents showed him a photo from an "Inside Edition" video, and Adams asked "Who is that?"

Court documents indicate one agent said: "It looks just like you; that's why we're here."

According to the documents, Adams replied: "This was not anything I had planned at all. I went for a, to go hang out with the rest of the crowd, got up too close to the front, and wound up just, just getting caught up. I'll be honest. I would never, I was actually even praying for some of the cops when I was in there. Um, so you already have the picture."

Howard B. Adams is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot.
Howard B. Adams is among those charged with participating in the Capitol riot.

The documents also state that when Adams' wife asked to see the picture, she said: "Oh my gosh, you look angry," to which Adams replied, "Hmm-m," according to the FBI's “Statement of Facts." Later in the same interview, Adams apologized to the agents for asking, "Who is that?"

Adams was released on $25,000 unsecured bond on the conditions he surrender his passport and any firearms, and undergo pretrial supervision, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson told The Orlando Sentinel. The court also issued travel restrictions for Adams.

The News-Journal did not receive a reply when a reporter knocked on the door of the Adams home on Saturday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the cases of those arrested in connection with the riots. At least 20 people have been arrested in Florida for participating in the riot, including another Volusia County resident, Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach.

Joe Biggs, a Proud Boy who lives in Ormond Beach, is seen entering the U.S. Capitol as part of the riot there on Jan. 6. This screengrab is from a Parler video published by ProPublica .
Joe Biggs, a Proud Boy who lives in Ormond Beach, is seen entering the U.S. Capitol as part of the riot there on Jan. 6. This screengrab is from a Parler video published by ProPublica .

A Department of Justice affidavit cites a video, as well as other online photos and videos, that showed Biggs was part of the forced entry into the Capitol Building shortly after then-President Donald Trump addressed a large rally in Washington and inaccurately claimed that he beat Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Trump also urged those at the rally to go to the Capitol Building, where Congress was in the process of certifying the Electoral College vote.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, were killed in the riot.

Biggs faces three charges: obstructing, influencing or impeding a proceeding before Congress; entering restricted grounds without authority; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive activity.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Howard Berton Adams of Florida arrested in connection to Capitol riot

Recommended Stories

  • US Army reservist charged in Capitol riot was a Nazi sympathizer who sported a 'Hitler mustache' to work, federal prosecutors reveal

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli a US Army reservist, was well-known by co-workers as a "white supremacist," according to new evidence from Capitol riot prosecutors.

  • Couple Builds Ferrari LaFerrari Out Of Snow

    There's nothing wrong with improvising!

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Could Kyle Pitts fall to Giants at No. 11?

    Picking outside the Top 10 in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think the Giants could do with the 11th pick.

  • Bolivia: Ex-interim President Jeanine Áñez arrested over 'coup'

    Prosecutors say Jeanine Áñez took part in a coup against leader Evo Morales in 2019.

  • These Virtual Mental Health Resources for Black Women Can Make All the Difference

    Black lives matter, and so does Black mental health.

  • Bitcoin to spare? A's accepting it for season suites

    The Oakland Athletics are selling access to suites in the 2021 regular season for $64,800. Or, if buyers would prefer, one Bitcoin. "We invite our fans to become the first Bitcoin suite holders in sports," A's president Dave Kaval said.

  • Dentists and midwives giving shots, 4,000 troops to help: How Biden is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations

    President Joe Biden has announced changes to make COVID-19 vaccines more available to Americans, including those in underserved areas.

  • Where will Trent Williams land?

    In 2019, he sat out the full season in Washington. In 2020, he instantly became the starting left tackle in San Francisco. Now, Trent Williams is heading to free agency for the first time. Regarded as one of the top available offensive linemen in free agency, the 49ers want to keep Williams. He recently said [more]

  • Report: Bengals’ William Jackson expected to get major free-agent payday

    Cincinnati Bengals CB William Jackson is expected to have a huge market in free agency.

  • This 4-piece patio furniture set is a big hit with Amazon shoppers—and it's less than $200

    Patio furniture doesn't have to cost a fortune—you can get this top-rated four-piece seating set for less than $200 right now.

  • British-Iranian aid worker appears in Iran court for propaganda trial

    British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tried on a new charge of making "propaganda against the system" at Iran's Revolutionary court on Sunday, her lawyer said, one week after she completed a five-year jail sentence. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the second trial was "unacceptable" and called on Iran to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return to Britain. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Belgian police hold suspects after looting during BLM protest

    Belgian police said Sunday they arrested around 10 people from among 200-300 looters who clashed with police on the fringes of a Black Lives Matters protest in Liege.

  • McEnany: 'Zero tolerance policy' standard 'apparently' doesn't apply to Cuomo

    Calls for the New York governor to leave office intensify with now 135 state lawmakers calling for Andrew Cuomo's resignation. Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighs in on 'Fox News Live.'

  • Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache

    An Army reservist charged with taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was known as a Nazi sympathizer who wore a Hitler mustache, coworkers told federal investigators. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was employed as a security contractor at a Navy base when he was alleged to have breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. In court papers filed Friday, federal prosecutors in Washington said his coworkers at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, told investigators that he held white supremacist views.

  • What Republicans don't get: Biden's oversize COVID relief package is a new start for America

    Republicans are evaluating COVID relief through the same cynical, partisan filter of the past. They assume voters will forget the pain of the last year.

  • Man charged with assaulting cop during Capitol riot, stole police badge and buried it in backyard

    Thomas Siddick of Buffalo, New York, was arrested on Friday on five charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

  • This 10-Second Fashion Trick Takes Every Outfit to the Next Level

    You know those women who are preternaturally stylish? Who concoct outfits that you’d never think of, always look put-together and do so so effortlessly that you can only assume they came out of the womb mixing...

  • Sen. Ron Johnson faces pressure to resign after comments about BLM, antifa

    The Republican senator received backlash after comments on Black Lives Matter protesters that some are saying is racist.

  • Tucker Carlson's targeting of Taylor Lorenz follows pattern of berating female journalists

    Analysis: the Fox News host had a troubling history of sexist behavior before recent harassment of a New York Times journalist This week, Tucker Carlson appeared to have been triggered after Lorenz tweeted people should ‘please consider supporting women enduring online harassment’. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images It was International Women’s Day this week, a global endeavor designed to focus attention on women’s rights and the challenges they face. Many news organizations, and politicians, dedicated tributes to the achievements of women and highlighted the problems that sexism continues to pose. Over at Fox News, however, Tucker Carlson took a different tack. The rightwing media host instead marked the celebration of women by giddily harassing a female journalist, devoting his time to attacking the New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz. Across two nights Carlson, who has a history of berating female journalists, dedicated his blend of faux outrage and conjured-up accusations of media bias to Lorenz, who in her role as a tech reporter has been subjected to threats over the past year. But those hoping for a change of tune from Carlson are likely to be disappointed. Carlson’s targeting of Lorenz followed a long pattern of his behavior towards female journalists. This week, Carlson appeared to have been triggered after Lorenz tweeted that on women’s day people should “please consider supporting women enduring online harassment”. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life. No one should have to go through this,” Lorenz said, in a seemingly reasonable request. There was no support forthcoming from Carlson, however. “Destroyed her life?” Carlson said on his nightly Fox News show. “Really? By most people’s standards Taylor Lorenz would seem to have a pretty good life, one of the best lives in the country, in fact.” He then roped in other women for good measure, claiming Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Meghan Markle had all faked victimhood. Lorenz, Carlson added, is “far younger” and “much less talented” than other Times reporters, yet – according to Carlson – she has a place “at the top of journalism’s repulsive little food chain”. Carlson’s tirade came a day after the International Women’s Media Foundation announced it had started a new resource center for journalists subject to online abuse. In a 2018 survey the IWMF said 63% of female journalists said they had been harassed online, and 40% said they had avoided reporting on certain stories because of it. The Times, in a statement on Wednesday, said Carlson’s attack on Lorenz “was a calculated and cruel tactic, which he regularly deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his intended target”. That statement seemed only to egg Carlson on. “There’s a lot of real harassment out there. This is not it,” Carlson said on his show on Wednesday. “The people running the New York Times believe that anyone who disagrees with them is committing assault.” This isn’t new for the conservative host. In October last year NBC News complained that Carlson had “encouraged harassment” of journalist Brandy Zadrozny, who had written about social media companies banning QAnon and the rightwing plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Carlson invited the former Donald Trump speechwriter Darren Beattie on to his show, and Beattie pilloried Zadrozny over her reporting, claiming she was using “this term ‘disinformation’ as a pretext to go after Trump supporters and destroy their lives”. Carlson offered no rebuttal to Beattie, instead asking: “Why would NBC be doing something like this?” Carlson also lambasted the then Teen Vogue columnist Lauren Duca multiple times in 2017, after she appeared on his show to defend her comments about Ivanka Trump being complicit in her father’s agenda. In that interview Carlson repeatedly talked over Duca and attacked her work, before becoming agitated after Duca called him a “partisan hack”. Carlson ended the segment by mocking a story Duca had previously written about Ariana Grande’s thigh-high boots. He then told Duca: “You should stick to the thigh-high boots. You’re better at that.” After Duca appeared on Carlson’s show she received a rape threat along with other harassment, but Carlson would go on to criticize Duca at least three times over the next six months. Carlson’s Fox News show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, is among the most watched shows on cable news, despite threats from upstart rightwing cable channels like NewsMax, granting him outsize influence in conservative politics and a fawning audience. In a statement addressing the Lorenz saga, Fox News said: “No public figure or journalist is immune from legitimate criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic tactics.” But even before Carlson was propelled into the primetime Fox News lineup he had a troubling history of sexist comments, including the time he asked on Fox News’ morning show, Fox and Friends: “Are female breadwinners a recipe for disharmony within the home?” In 2019 it emerged Carlson had described women as “extremely primitive” and “like dogs” in a radio appearance years earlier, suggesting his attitudes may have been present for some time. It isn’t just women in journalism who have attracted Carlson’s ire. On Wednesday, fresh from subjecting Lorenz to further criticism, Carlson turned his focus to the military, ridiculing Joe Biden’s announcement that the armed forces had created specific uniforms for women, designed flight suits for women who are pregnant, and updated hairstyle requirements. “So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” Carlson told his viewers. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the US military.” Carlson’s remarks prompted a swift backlash from the US military and others. Asked about the Fox News host’s discontent, a Pentagon spokesperson, John Kirby, said the military still had a “lot of work to do” to become “more inclusive, more respectful of everyone – especially women”. “We pledge to do better, and we will,” Kirby said. “What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talkshow host, or the Chinese military. Maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove. That’s on them.”

  • How this year's NCAA tournament could be impacted by COVID-19

    The 68-team field was unveiled Sunday night, but this time it came with a caveat thanks to COVID-19.