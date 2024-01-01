Florida man arrested for deliberately hitting deer, filming it for TikTok: police

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he intentionally ran over a deer and filmed it for TikTok, police say.

Geneva resident Clay Kinney, 27, was charged with five counts of animal torment and one count of animal torture. He was also charged with one count of a moving traffic violation.

An affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, which was obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, explained that police were investigating Kinney after they learned of the video. The footage reportedly showed Kinney attempting to run over a group of five deer, and fatally striking one.

On Thursday, a detective spotted Kinney in a Chevy Tahoe, which was the same car the suspect reportedly drove in the video. The officer made a traffic stop and spoke with Kinney.

During their interaction, Kinney admitted that he was driving without a valid license.

"[The detective] made contact with the driver, Clay Kinney, who acknowledged he did not have a driver's license due to the fact it was suspended," the affidavit read. "[The detective] conducted the stop with knowledge of his suspended license and conducted an interview in regards to the video which Clay Kenney [sic] posted to TikTok where he intentionally used his vehicle to drive over deer."

"During the video, Clay Kinney attempted to run over five deer in total [but] was only able to hit one deer with his vehicle," the document added.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to TikTok for comment, but has not heard back.





