Florida man arrested after FHP trooper, truck driver killed during high-speed chase on I-95

A Broward County man is in jail on no bond after a crash that killed a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper.

Michael Addison is facing 12 charges related to Friday’s crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County.

Investigators say Trooper Zachary Fink tried to stop Addison for speeding and driving recklessly.

The trooper followed Addison onto the wrong side of the interstate where he slammed into a truck.

Trooper Fink and the truck driver died.

“We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he’s taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused. The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Trooper Fink gave his life to hold the Defendant accountable and keeping our community safe from harm, and we will work to ensure Trooper Fink’s intent is accomplished.”

FHP said Trooper Fink’s handcuffs were used to place Addison under arrest.

“All law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect our residents. This tragedy could have been prevented if Michael Addison followed the rule of law and complied with law enforcement. Thanks to the combined efforts of law enforcement, he will be held accountable for his actions,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.

Troopers said Addison is charged with multiple counts of felony homicide, fleeing and eluding and driving without a license.

