Florida man arrested after fighting Ga. deputies, trying to run them over

A Florida man is now behind bars after he reportedly led Monroe County deputies on a police chase.

According to authorities, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in an aggravated assault-domestic incident that occurred on Interstate 75 northbound.

The car was being driven by a white man with no shirt, later identified as Daniel Young, 38, of Tallahassee.

Deputies believed Young was involved in the assault.

Deputies said the car did not stop and proceeded to lead officers in a pursuit into Butts County.

As the chase continued, Young tried to ram the deputies multiple times.

The chase came to an end when Young wrecked the vehicle after a PIT maneuver was performed on I-75 in Butts County.

Young continuously fought deputies while being pulled out from the car.

He was checked out by EMS before being arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Young is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of obstruction, one count of felony attempting to elude, a DUI refusal and several traffic violations.

