Florida man arrested for injuring pregnant woman in two-vehicle collision

Feb. 21—A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly colliding with a stopped vehicle on I-75 while on his phone.

The incident occurred Sunday around 9 p.m. near Exit 29 in southern Laurel County.

Johnathon Brantley, 49, of Brooksville, Florida, was charged with first-degree Assault, two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, and Using a Handheld Mobile Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Brantley was driving along I-75 in a black Honda when he struck a stopped vehicle that contained two passengers, one of which was a pregnant woman who was six months along.

Police say that a male was attempting to push the vehicle, as it had run out of fuel.

The pregnant victim had to be airlifted from the scene of the accident for medical treatment.

Police also say that Brantley admitted to being on his phone at the time of the accident.

Brantley was arraigned Monday morning, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Laurel County District Court next Tuesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. He remains lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center at press time in lieu of a $10,000 bond.