Florida man arrested for pointing laser at Coast Guard helicopter, DOJ says

A judge announced an indictment Thursday morning against a Florida man for pointing a laser at a Coast Guard aircraft.

Justin Marland Fisher, 41, of Orange Park, violated federal law when he aimed a laser pointer while the Coast Guard was conducting a helicopter training missing in Green Cove Springs in September 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited 2021 as a record year for “laser strikes.”

The FAA received 9,723 such reports from pilots last year, a 41% increase over 2020, according to the DOJ.

Intentionally pointing lasers at aircraft poses a safety threat to pilots as they can hinder them and affect their ability to handle the aircraft safely.

Fisher faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.