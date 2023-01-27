Florida man arrested for pulling gun on Wingstop employees over order: report

A Florida man faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pulling a gun on Wingstop employees.

On Monday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Matthew Davis for threatening employees at a local Wingstop, according to WINK News.

Davis was upset because he had placed an online order for his food to be ready at 9 p.m.

When he arrived at 9:40 p.m. to pick up his order, it wasn’t finished, WINK reported.

Witnesses said they heard Davis tell the employees, “I’m going to get my strap,” before he went to his vehicle and returned with a gun.

