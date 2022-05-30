Florida man arrested for school shooting threat
Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.
Psyduck, a headache-prone Pokémon character given out in KFC children's meals has become China's most wanted toy as people seek ways to express their frustrations over COVID-19 lockdowns. Now some secondhand sites are selling the toy for almost $200.
Co-host and celebrity chef Robert Irvine talks about the returns of the National Memorial Day Parade!
A 29-year-old woman who witnessed the shooting said Kansas City police officers shot a woman multiple times as she tried running away from them.
Levi Roy Gable denied going inside the U.S. Capitol multiple times when interviewed last year. FBI said Capitol surveillance footage show him there.
An Oklahoma City man was arrested after police said he planned a violent attack in Washington D.C.
The woman allegedly spit on an officer while she was being placed in a squad car.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday, as Ukraine pushes for longer-range weapons system to help in its fight. Ukrainian officials have been asking allies for longer-range systems including the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away. "We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia," Biden told reporters after arriving back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Daisy Rodriquez on murder charges for an alleged, 'participating role' in a Socorro woman's death.
On this day in weather history, Vanport, Ore., flooded.
Leaving the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Joe Biden was left in little doubt of the growing demand for Washington to act to curb gun violence.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared an adorable video on Instagram of his tea party with his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana.
The situation in the war-torn south and east of Ukraine remains tense, andthere are signs of further escalation of hostilities, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on May 30.
Olena Roshchina - Monday, 30 May 2022, 08:13 In Luhansk Oblast, heavy fighting for Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk continues. According to the head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, Russian troops have entered the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.
Americans honor those who died serving the nation, the DOJ reviews the response to the Uvalde school shooting and more news you need to know Monday.
'This is what 50 looks like,' says Laverne Cox as she celebrates her milestone birthday and the release of the first trans Barbie doll.
The red-hot Dodgers have won 13 of 15 and have baseball's best record at Memorial Day.
When you want to snooze your alarm a few extra times without losing the opportunity to fill up your stomach before you start your day, cereal is a lifesaver. That said, the market is flooded with sugar-bomb...
"The staff members have been put on leave and the District will use all forms of available discipline up to and including termination."
Police arrested a 58-year-old man after he shot at officers and led them on a nearly two-hour search in a north Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night.